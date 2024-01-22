How to find and incubate Dark Eggs in Palworld

Dark Eggs may sound like something you would rather steer clear from in real life. But in Palworld, they’re a great and lucky find.

You can probably guess from the name what a Dark Egg can be used for, especially considering there are also Scorching Eggs, Rocky Eggs, and Damp Eggs. Even so, knowing what Element type an egg is likely to produce doesn’t mean hatching it will be made any easier—and nor will it improve your odds of finding more Dark Eggs in the wild. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can reliably find and incubate Dark Eggs in Palworld.

Where to find Dark Eggs in Palworld

There are two ways to find Dark Eggs in this game. One method can be done at any time but requires a bit of luck, and the other has a level requirement but offers guaranteed acquisition via Breeding. Because you likely already know a decent bit about egg hunting if you’re a high enough level to get eggs by breeding Pals, this section will outline some tips for finding eggs in the wild for newer players.

Dark Eggs, like all other types, will spawn at random in hundreds of potential locations throughout the world. Eggs respawn, however, and the same spawn point seems to be able to produce any kind of egg. This is a blessing and a curse: it means there aren’t any places in the world that are 100 percent guaranteed to drop Dark Eggs, but it also means you can theoretically find Dark Eggs anywhere.

While Dark Eggs can technically spawn anywhere on the map, there are some spots that seem to have a much higher egg yield than other. Your best bet is to search as high up as possible, specifically on rocky mountains. In fact, a single mountain expedition is likely to produce around five eggs.

Get your eggs here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best place to search for Dark Eggs when you’re still a lower level is on the large mountain to the west of the Plateau of Beginnings, right near where the Kingpaca Field Boss is found. This mountain is much less dangerous than others, and you can hunt for Dark Eggs here even when you’re under level 10. If you don’t find any on your first run, it’s important to remember that the same spawn points can produce any kind of egg. Return to your base to drop off whatever eggs you found, and when you return, it is entirely possible that Dark Eggs will have spawned.

Try again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This mountain has a fast travel point called Small Settlement right next to it, so getting to and from for your egg runs will be no problem. Throughout the mountaintop, there are large craggy stone peaks jutting into the air. The tips of these rocks almost always have an egg, so a few tries should guarantee you at least one Dark Egg.

How to Incubate Dark Eggs in Palworld

Simple enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incubating Eggs is relatively simple in Palworld, as the primary thing you need is just good old fashioned patience. However, unlocking the option to craft an Egg Incubator in the first place might be a little confusing for new players, since the unlock requires Ancient Technology Points if you’re playing on Steam. At the time of writing, the technology can be unlocked from the standard tree on Xbox.

Don’t be intimidated—Ancient Technology Points are actually pretty easy to earn. These are granted when you defeat a new Boss for the first time. Of course, that means you need to defeat an Alpha Pal boss before you can Incubate eggs. I recommend going after Chillet, who is only a level 11 boss and can be found very close to the Plateau of Beginnings.

Once you get Ancient Technology Points for defeating a Boss, unlocking the Egg Incubator is simple. You only need to be level seven to have the option, and it only costs one Ancient Technology Point.

Reasonably priced. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the recipe, an Egg Incubator can be crafted for:

10 Paldium Fragment

Five Cloth

30 Stone

Two Ancient Civilization Parts

Place the Incubator anywhere you’d like within your base, and you are now ready to Incubate your Dark Egg. The process of hatching eggs is simple in Palworld: All eggs need a given amount of time to finish incubating, and make sure the Incubator is under the right temperature conditions speeds up that time.

Ensure your Dark Egg is in your inventory or a Storage Box in your base, which will enable you to choose the egg for incubation when you activate your Egg Incubator.

Dark Egg temperature requirement

Temperature does not affect the level, type, rarity, or skills of the Pal that comes from an egg. All it does is speed up the incubation time. If you’re okay with waiting for a while, you can skip worrying about temperature entirely.

Actually, in the case of Dark Eggs, you can pretty much skip temperature concerns entirely. This is because their optimal temperature is just a regular ambient temperature. Unless you’ve built somewhere particularly cold or particularly hot, you should see an indicator that your Dark Eggs temperature is just right without needing to do any heating or cooling. The only thing to keep an eye on is temperature drops at night, but that’s easily avoided if you begin the incubation process towards the beginning of a day.

I wonder what’s inside? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dark Egg incubation times

Not all Dark Eggs are created equal. In addition to standard variant, there are also Large Dark Eggs, and Huge Dark Eggs. The standard incubation times without time boosts from ideal temperature are:

Dark Egg : 10 minutes (five minutes when comfortable).

: 10 minutes (five minutes when comfortable). Large Dark Egg : 60 minutes (30 minutes when comfortable).

: 60 minutes (30 minutes when comfortable). Huge Dark Egg: 120 minutes (60 minutes when comfortable).

Pretty quick process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are the times eggs take to hatch when you’re playing on Normal difficulty. Easy takes less time, and Hard takes significantly more (72 hours for a Huge Egg). If you are playing on Hard but don’t want to have such a massive wait time for eggs, the scaling can be adjusted independently in World Settings.

What Pals come from Dark Eggs?

This is the simple part; any Pal that has the Dark Element type can potentially be hatched from a Dark Egg. This includes Daedream, Tombat, Depresso, and Killamari to name just a few of the more common and lower level types you can expect to see from regular Dark Eggs.

If you’re hatching Large Dark Eggs, you can definitely expect to see some Dark Pals that you haven’t ever encountered in the wild yet. It is also possible to hatch Alpha Pals and Bosses from eggs. I have gotten two or three Penkings from Large Frozen Eggs.