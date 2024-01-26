How to breed Shadowbeak in Palworld

Shadowbeak is a menace in its boss fight, but you can use its power in your favor through breeding.

Shadowbeak might scare Palworld players because it’s powerful in the PAL Genetic Research Unit Tower boss fight. You can’t catch that exact Shadowbeak, but you can breed your own, tame this amazing creature, and even use it as a flying mount.

How to get a Shadowbeak egg in Palworld

To get a Shadowbeak egg in Palworld, just breed a Kitsun with an Astegon. Make sure they are a male and a female—it doesn’t matter which is which—and put them in a Breeding Farm with a Cake in the chest. They will give you a Huge Dark Egg. Take this egg to an Incubator, and it will hatch into a Shadowbeak after a while.

Kitsun appears at night, around level 28, in the snow area near the Free Pal Alliance Tower, at coordinates 168, 45. Catching Astegon is harder. You can find its Alpha Version at level 48 in the Volcano at coordinates –614, -428. It also rarely appears in the north Wildlife Sanctuary at coordinates 664, 632. Finding your own Astegon might be the hardest part of breeding a Shadowbeak.

To hatch your egg faster, keep it at the right temperature. The Incubator will tell you if it’s too hot or too cold. For an even quicker hatch, change your world’s settings to lower the incubation time for massive eggs. If you set it to zero, the egg will hatch right away. Then, interact with the Incubator again and your level one Shadowbeak will be sent to your Palbox.

Once you have Shadowbeak, you can make its Saddle to ride it, which you unlock at level 47 in the Technology tree. To craft it, gather 50 Leather, 40 Refined Ingots, 25 Venom Glands, and 45 Paldium Fragments, then use a Pal Gear Workbench to put it all together.

Full Shadowbeak stats in Palworld

It’s a great Pal, just bad at working. Screenshot by Dot Esports