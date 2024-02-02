Category:
Palworld

How to breed Helzephyr in Palworld

Helzephyr in Palworld
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:05 pm
How to breed Helzephyr in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re finding it difficult to catch a Helzephyr in Palworld, don’t worry. You can always use the game’s enigmatic breeding system to create one at the comfort of your base. Here’s how you can breed Helzephyr in Palworld.

Recommended Videos

How to breed Helzephyr in Palworld

A Palworld player stands near a Helzephyr
Helzephyr, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lot of breeding combinations in Palworld lead to Helzephyr, and you can use any of them, depending on what Pals you have to spare. Here are some of the best breeding combinations you can try to get Helzephyr in Palworld

  1. Suzaku + Elizabee
  2. Grizzbolt + Astegon
  3. Pyrin Noct + Cryolinx
  4. Mammorest + Shadowbeak
  5. Lyleen + Orserk
  6. Menasting + Orserk
  7. Jetragon + Menasting
  8. Jormuntide Ignis + Suzaku
  9. Suzaku Aqua + Faleris
  10. Pyrin Noct + Cryolinx

To breed two Pals, you have to assign them to a Breeding Farm and put Cake in a chest. Take any of the pairs above and breed them as mentioned to get a Dark Egg. Finally, incubate the egg to get a Helzephyr. You can place a Camp Fire near the Incubator to keep it warm and speed up the incubation, or use other ways to hatch eggs faster

Helzephyr full stats in Palworld

If not breeding it, Helzephyr can be found in the highlighted regions of the Palworld map, as shown below.

Helzephyr habitat in Palworld
Helzephyr habitat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armed with Mega, and, if possible, Giga Spheres, you can visit these locations for a chance to find one. Visit at night because Helzephyr is a Dark type Pal and has the highest spawn chance in the late hours. Use a Dragon Pal against it, capitalizing on its weakness against Dragon moves. Helzephyr isn’t a productive Pal for your farm, but sure is a great flying mount and strong against Neutral Pals.

  • Element: Dark
  • Drops: Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul
  • Food: 8/10
  • Partner Skill: Wings of Death—Flying Mount. Increases the player’s attack moderately and changes the player’s damage type to Dark while mounting Helzephyr.
  • Work Suitability: Transporting Lv. 3
related content
Read Article How to find and catch Helzephyr in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Helzephyr in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Gumoss in Palworld
The player kneeling to pet Gumoss.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Gumoss in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to breed Cawgnito in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Cawgnito.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Cawgnito in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld
Cinnamoth in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld
Blazehowl in a position of challenge.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to find and catch Helzephyr in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Helzephyr in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Gumoss in Palworld
The player kneeling to pet Gumoss.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Gumoss in Palworld
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to breed Cawgnito in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting a Cawgnito.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Cawgnito in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld
Cinnamoth in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld
Blazehowl in a position of challenge.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com