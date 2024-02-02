If you’re finding it difficult to catch a Helzephyr in Palworld, don’t worry. You can always use the game’s enigmatic breeding system to create one at the comfort of your base. Here’s how you can breed Helzephyr in Palworld.

How to breed Helzephyr in Palworld

Helzephyr, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

A lot of breeding combinations in Palworld lead to Helzephyr, and you can use any of them, depending on what Pals you have to spare. Here are some of the best breeding combinations you can try to get Helzephyr in Palworld:

To breed two Pals, you have to assign them to a Breeding Farm and put Cake in a chest. Take any of the pairs above and breed them as mentioned to get a Dark Egg. Finally, incubate the egg to get a Helzephyr. You can place a Camp Fire near the Incubator to keep it warm and speed up the incubation, or use other ways to hatch eggs faster.

Helzephyr full stats in Palworld

If not breeding it, Helzephyr can be found in the highlighted regions of the Palworld map, as shown below.

Helzephyr habitat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Armed with Mega, and, if possible, Giga Spheres, you can visit these locations for a chance to find one. Visit at night because Helzephyr is a Dark type Pal and has the highest spawn chance in the late hours. Use a Dragon Pal against it, capitalizing on its weakness against Dragon moves. Helzephyr isn’t a productive Pal for your farm, but sure is a great flying mount and strong against Neutral Pals.