How to find and catch Helzephyr in Palworld

Helzephyr is one of the final Pals in Palworld’s extensive Pal portfolio, and promises to test your patience and Pal Spheres. To aid your efforts to catch it, we’ve got some tips to help you out.

Recommended Videos

Early-game Pals are easy enough to capture and don’t require higher-level Pal Spheres. This is all well and good in those early hours while you’re toiling away building bases and learning how all the Eggs work. But you’ll soon get to the point where the Palworld‘s toughest Pals are waiting for you to come after them, and Helzephyr is among them.

Helzephyr has the vibe of a legendary bird, à la Moltres or Zapdos, and, as you can imagine, it’ll prove more of a persnickety pest than a placid Pal.

Helzephyr type, work suitability, and more in Palworld

It’s a beautiful bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though it can “call forth lightning,” Helzephyr is a Dark-type Pal capable of dealing immense damage and causing you, and anyone, really, the utmost misery. It isn’t multi-faceted when it comes to its workforce distribution, instead specializing in just one area—Transporting.

On the other hand, its possible Venom Gland and Medium Pal Soul drops are sound, and as a mount, it serves two purposes: transporting you across the skies of the Palpagos Islands, and infusing your attacks with Dark energy.

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Wings of Death

Wings of Death Work Suitability: Transporting Lv3

Transporting Lv3 Possible Drops: Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul

Venom Gland, Medium Pal Soul Paldeck Bio: “It calls forth lightning from the depths of hell. One who dies from Helzephyr’s inferno is sure to be sent to the underworld.”

“It calls forth lightning from the depths of hell. One who dies from Helzephyr’s inferno is sure to be sent to the underworld.” Hunger: 8/10

Where to find Helzephyr in Palworld

“Come and find me in the Forest.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see on the map above, Helzephyr tends to appear around the very central parts of the Palpagos Islands—pretty much localized to the Forest section of the Palworld map.

The blue dots cover a vast expanse, so you’ll need to be on your guard when looking for it. It shouldn’t be too hard to spot, as it’s a big Pal and will be hovering over the land, with its distinct black and blue body and magical hair giving it away.

How to catch Helzephyr in Palworld

While not as high-level as other, tougher flying Pals, like Jetragon, expect Helzephyr to clock in at around the level 25 to 30 mark. It will require Giga Spheres, Hyper Spheres, or maybe Ultra Spheresif you want to catch it quicker and easier.

As soon as you engage with it, expect Helzephyr to descend to your level and use projectiles and intense AoE attacks. As with most Pals, your best strategy is to hit it hard and fast. Get its HP down to about 10 to 15 percent, then serenade it with an enchanting barrage of Pal Spheres until it submits to your command.