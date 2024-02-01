Cryolinx is a bidepal and multifaceted Pal that actually seems to be able to navigate around your base without getting stuck on any and everything. To top that off, it is one of the best Cooling Pals in all of Palworld.

Recommended Videos

You can always catch a Cryolinx out in the wild, but that involves an arduous journey into some freezing and dangerous mountains. Why risk it when you can breed a Cryolinx from the safety of your base with nothing but a couple of highly common Pals and some Cake? Here is how to breed Cryolinx in Palworld.

Best Cryolinx breeding combinations in Palworld

Perfectly proportional arms, thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports Perfectly proportional arms, thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports Perfectly proportional arms, thank you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breeding in Palworld isn’t exactly intuitive. I personally learned as much when I accidentally bred an Anubis while trying to get a second Mozzarina for my Milk Farm. Here is how breeding works in the simplest and most straightforward terms possible:

Two of the same Pals always produce a third of that same type.

Two different Pals produce a totally random but consistent result.

Some of the combinations that give you a Cryolinx make absolutely no sense, but once you discover one, you can always rely on that formula to have the same result. Since there are so many Pals in this game, there are thousands of different possible combinations, which means that finding a pairing that produces a Cryolinx (other than the obvious Cryolinx + Cryolinx) can take a ton of time.

There are close to 50 different Pal combinations that will breed a Cryolinx, but some of those combos involve highly rare Pals that you might not have yet. On the flip side, some of the combos can be achieved with two Pals that are more readily available. Unlike Anubis, you cannot breed a Cryolinx with any comically common Pals, but there are still some great options available. Here are some of the easiest ways to breed a Cryolinx.

How to breed a second Cryolinx

If you go down the breeding rabbit hole in Palworld, you will inevitably find yourself in a position where you have a Cryolinx whose Passive Skills are exactly what you’re after, only you don’t have a second Cryolinx to breed it with to pass on those skills. Here are the Cryolinx breeding combinations that use one Cryolinx as a parent: