How to breed Beakon in Palworld

There are many different ways to travel around the islands of Palworld, but there are none as electrifying as Beakon. This elusive bird can be tough to catch, but luckily, there are plenty of ways to breed two Pals to acquire this creature.

With a fierce look and an even fiercer strike, this lightning-fast bird can be used as a flying mount to help you traverse the perilous hills and valleys of Palpagos Islands. You can find and capture this Pal in only two areas, one being an Alpha Pal spawn just south of the Deep Bamboo Thicket fast travel point.

Other wild Beakon, on the other hand, can be found in one of the most isolated areas at the top of the map, in the desert in the far northeast. If you aren’t trying to travel a lot or get into a fight with an Alpha Pal, there are plenty of Pal combinations that should lead to another Beakon entering the world.

How to breed a Beakon egg in Palworld

If you aren’t looking to fight, you can turn to love instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Beakon isn’t a special variant that can only be acquired through one special Pal combination, there are multiple different Pals that can nab you a Beakon through breeding. These will include:

Mossanda and Blazamut

and Nitewing and Blazamut

and Elizabee and Orserk

and Sweepa and Suzaku

and Ragnahawk and Shadowbeak

and Cryolinx and Warsect

and Relaxaurus and Astegon

and Reptyro and Orserk

and Wumpo and Blazamut

and Menasting and Grizzbolt

These are only a select few from the many combinations that can net you a Beakon, which means that you could accidentally acquire one from breeding without even realizing it. Since Beakon is a relatively strong Pal, you will need to take down and capture some tough Pals in order to breed them, but it will worth it in the end.

You will have to prepare all of the right items and stations to breed the Pals necessary for Beakon, including a Breeding Pen, making Cake, and finally ensuring that the incubation period is sped up with the right temperatures. Eventually, you should end up with a Beakon of your own, so you can zoom around and continue your adventure.