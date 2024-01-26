Category:
Palworld

How to breed Relaxaurus Lux in Palworld

Eva Martinello
Published: Jan 26, 2024 01:48 pm
Relaxarus watering plants in Palworld with other Pals around it.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocketpair on YouTube

Relaxaurus is a Pal you simply can’t miss in Palworld, and its Electric variant, Relaxaurus Lux, is equally big and even more vibrant. It’s a lot of fun in combat thanks to its Partner Skill, so you might want to optimize it or unlock it through breeding.

Breeding has many uses in Palworld, making your army of Pals grow both in numbers and strength. You can unlock Pals that can’t be captured in the wild or optimize them by getting the best randomized Passive Skill.

Once you’ve built a Breeding Farm, gotten your Egg Incubator, and stocked up on some Cake, you can start creating lineages of Pals and grow your numbers.

How to get an Egg of Relaxaurus Lux in Palworld

Relaxaurus Lux's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Lightning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Relaxaurus Lux can only be obtained from breeding only two combinations of Pals. Here is how you can obtain its egg:

  • Breeding Relaxaurus and Sparkit (no matter who is male and female)
  • Breeding two Relaxaurus Lux

You can pair up the two correct Pals and it will create an Egg. You have to tend to it and keep it at the right temperature before it hatches. If you’re out of patience, there are several other ways to speed up the process.

Once it hatches, you can put Relaxaurus Lux to good use. If you want to use its Partner Skill, which transforms it into a missile launcher, you have to craft a recipe that requires four Technology Points to be unlocked, and at least Level 46.

Once the item is crafted, you don’t need to equip it. The game will consider it as acquired and you can simply activate it when the Pal is in your team.

Full Relaxaurus Lux stats in Palworld

  • ElementElectric/Dragon
  • Food: 7/10
  • DropsElectric Organ, High Quality Pal Oil, Sapphire
  • Work Suitability: Electricity Generation level three, Transporting level one
  • Partner Skill: Missile Party—It can rapidly fire a missile launcher while mounted
How to get and use Palworld server invite codes
Sybelyx surroended by several Pals working and sleeping.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Palworld server invite codes
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 26, 2024
Palworld Connection Timed Out error, explained
Palworld characters riding mounts.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Connection Timed Out error, explained
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 26, 2024
All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck
A player in Palworld petting a Chikipi.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Pals: Complete Paldeck
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 26, 2024
How to find and catch Grizzbolt in Palworld
Grizzbolt building in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Grizzbolt in Palworld
Adam Newell Adam Newell Jan 26, 2024
How to breed Mau Cryst in Palworld
Mau Cryst in Palworld appears as an icy version of Mau, a cat-like creature with Egyptian accents
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Mau Cryst in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Jan 26, 2024
Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.