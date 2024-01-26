How to breed Relaxaurus Lux in Palworld

Relaxaurus is a Pal you simply can’t miss in Palworld, and its Electric variant, Relaxaurus Lux, is equally big and even more vibrant. It’s a lot of fun in combat thanks to its Partner Skill, so you might want to optimize it or unlock it through breeding.

Recommended Videos

Breeding has many uses in Palworld, making your army of Pals grow both in numbers and strength. You can unlock Pals that can’t be captured in the wild or optimize them by getting the best randomized Passive Skill.

Once you’ve built a Breeding Farm, gotten your Egg Incubator, and stocked up on some Cake, you can start creating lineages of Pals and grow your numbers.

How to get an Egg of Relaxaurus Lux in Palworld

Lightning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Relaxaurus Lux can only be obtained from breeding only two combinations of Pals. Here is how you can obtain its egg:

Breeding Relaxaurus and Sparkit (no matter who is male and female)

and (no matter who is male and female) Breeding two Relaxaurus Lux

You can pair up the two correct Pals and it will create an Egg. You have to tend to it and keep it at the right temperature before it hatches. If you’re out of patience, there are several other ways to speed up the process.

Once it hatches, you can put Relaxaurus Lux to good use. If you want to use its Partner Skill, which transforms it into a missile launcher, you have to craft a recipe that requires four Technology Points to be unlocked, and at least Level 46.

Once the item is crafted, you don’t need to equip it. The game will consider it as acquired and you can simply activate it when the Pal is in your team.

Full Relaxaurus Lux stats in Palworld