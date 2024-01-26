How to breed Ice Reptyro in Palworld

In Palworld, players need to complete their Paldecks by catching all the available Pals, and at the time of writing, there are a whopping 111 Pals to find. Among them, one of the best Pals for late-game exploration and base errands is Ice Reptyro.

Unfortunately for explorers out there, catching Ice Reptyro is quite challenging, as it’s a dungeon boss in the northern Snow biome. It requires a high level and careful preparation, otherwise you simply won’t be able to catch it. Luckily, if you’re eager to get Ice Reptyro much faster, you can do it through breeding.

Chilly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breeding is an important mechanic in Palworld, and allows players to obtain different versions of the strongest Pals in the game. Breeding often requires odd combinations to produce an egg of a Pal you want. But, when it comes to Ice Reptyro, breeding one is a piece of cake.

How to get Ice Reptyro’s egg through breeding in Palworld

Ice Reptyro is the cooler cousin of the standard Fire-type Reptyro. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can breed two different Pals to produce an Ice Reptyro egg: Foxcicle and a standard Reptyro. Getting them fortunately isn’t too difficult.

Foxcicle is an Ice-type Pal found near the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance, which is directly north of the starting location on Palworld’s map. Reptyro, on the other hand, is commonly found in the Volcanic biome, which is west of the starting area.

Once you have both, simply breed them, after which you’ll receive an egg containing an Ice Reptyro. Then, you need to hatch it using an Egg Incubator, with the time taken depending on your settings. Once hatched, the Pal will only be level one, so it’s best to carry it around in your Party to level it up quickly.

Ice Reptyro is a perfect asset for your base, as it has Mining and Cooling at level three. As a result, it won’t be distracted as much by other errands.