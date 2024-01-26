Orserk is a versatile dragon with several uses in your Palword base, and you might want a few of them. Certain Pals are easy to catch in the wild, but others are more challenging to capture, and Orserk is among them. For these Pals, Breeding is invaluable.

Pals like Orserk aren’t obtainable at all using Pal Spheres, so if you want to complete your Paldeck, you can’t skip this pivotal Palworld mechanic. There are a few requirements to breed Pals, but it’s worth the effort. You have to craft a Breeding Farm and an Egg Incubator, as well as generating a regular supply of Cake to run it. So, here’s how to breed Orserk in Palworld.

How to get an egg for Orserk in Palworld

Legendary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Orserk is a rare Electric/Dragon Pal. It has several high-level Work Suitabilities, including level four in Generating Electricity, and its Partner Skill lets you loot more items from Water-type enemies when Orserk is in your team.

You can get Orserk from an egg by Breeding two specific Pals together. Here are both Breeding combinations that guarantee an egg containing Orserk:

Grizzbolt and Relaxaurus (no matter which is male or female)

Two Orserk species

You don’t need Orserk to breed it, which means you can get one without catching it. This can be especially useful, as wild Orserks are located in a Pal Sanctuary, and you’ll get a Wanted level for disrupting the peace in these areas.

Once you’ve gotten your Egg with the Breeding combination of choice, you’re nearly there. Put the egg in an Egg Incubator, and after a certain amount of time (depending on temperature conditions and your world settings), your new Orserk will hatch.

Full Orserk stats in Palworld

Once Orserk has hatched, you can optimize your strategy and use the Pal to its full potential. Here are its stats: