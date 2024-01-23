Here’s how to catch Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld before bug is fixed

In Palworld you can now capture bosses you face due to a glitch showing up in the game. This glitch can be used right from the jump too, with many players adding the game’s first boss Zoe—yes, a human being caught—and Grizzbolt to their growing collections.

Seems cool right? Well, if you want to do this also the good news is this Palworld trick doesn’t take much, just a little know-how.

Here’s how to catch Zoe and Grizzbolt in Palworld

Once enemies, now great friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’d like to capture Zoe and Grizzbolt there are a few things you’ll need to do, but the good news is it’s super simple and can be done right from the start of your adventure.

First, you need to achieve Wanted statues, so head out and attack the Merchant NPCs around the map until you notice the Wanted symbol in the top corner of your screen. Now enter the location where you can find Zoe and Grizzbolt, The Rayne Syndicate Tower. This would be the first one you encounter as it is the closest to your starting location.

Next, you will notice there are PIDF Guards in the tower as a result of your Wanted status. Let these guards shoot at Zoe and Grizzbolt until they get frozen in place. Once they’ve stopped moving or attacking, toss a Pal Sphere and you should have your catch secured.

Leave the tower and head back to your base. That’s it, you should have Zoe and Grizzbolt available to summon like any other Pal.

It’s that simple! Be wary, this will only be available to do until the Palworld glitch is patched, which will likely come soon, so if you’re planning on adding Zoe and Grizzbolt to your collection it’s worth acting on it quite quickly.