Palworld players have figured out how to capture Zoe’s Grizzbolt super early

You can capture Pals, humans, and even Tower bosses like Zoe and Grizzbolt to make them travel with you or work at the base in Palworld.

On Jan. 22, a Palworld player discovered you can easily capture tower bosses like Zoe and Grizzbolt from the Rayne Syndicate’s Tower and add them to your collection thanks to a glitch. In a video shared on Reddit, they demonstrated you can attack any NPC to get a Wanted status and then enter the boss fight, bringing the PIDF Guards along with you. In the arena, you want to make the guards hit the boss, which will trigger the glitch and allow you to throw a Sphere at its back and capture it despite it saying you have a zero percent Capture Rate.

Palworld players in the comments pointed out you should look to hide behind Grizzbolt or pillars in the arena and let the PIDF attack the boss without dealing any damage yourself. I wouldn’t recommend getting near the boss unless you’re confident in dodging its attacks; hiding behind the pillar worked fine for me as long as PIDF Guards have an angle to hit the boss. Once Grizzbolt gets hit, it’ll weirdly walk in a straight line or freeze in place. This is when you have to throw a Sphere at its back. Throwing a Sphere from the front won’t work because the game will tell you the boss is immune to Spheres.

As a result, you can now get a Grizzbolt with Zoe sitting on top to hang out at your base or travel with you across the world. This Pal acts as a regular Grizzbolt you can find in the Pal Sanctuary and can use the dedicated Pal Gear, but what makes it a little special is a whopping 30,000 HP, just like in the boss fight.

The community pointed out this bug works on the rest of the Tower bosses, so if you are on a mission to catch them all, there are now a few very special Pals you can add to your collection. Keep in mind that capturing the boss doesn’t count as defeating it. So, to complete the tutorial mission, you’ll still have to fight Zoe and Grizzbolt.