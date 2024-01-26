How to breed Pyrin Noct in Palworld

Riding a Pyrin Noct around the map in Palworld will make you feel like a true cowboy, but if you want to get the best possible version, you need to know how to breed Pyrin Noct.

Pyrin Noct is one of the fastest land mounts available in Palworld and has a spectacular design that makes it stand out against other Pals you can ride, while it’s Dark/Fire typing means it is super effective against a wide range of Pals.

While you can catch Pyrin Noct in the wild, breeding this Pal will allow you to combine the best possible Passive Skills, and we’ve got all the information on how to breed Pyrin Noct here.

How to get a Pyrin Noct Egg in Palworld

To hatch a Pyrin Noct from an egg in Palworld, there are only two specific breeding combinations you can use. The Pyrin Noct breeding combinations in Palworld are:

Pyrin and Katress

and Pyrin Noct and Pyrin Noct

If you’re on the hunt for a standard Pyrin to use for breeding, they can be found regularly on the eastern side of the volcano. For Katress, however, you’re going to need to put on a brave face and go exploring in the night, or tackle the Alpha Boss.

Bring a torch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, the other method for breeding Pyrin Noct is to have two Pyrin Noct of opposite genders in the Breeding Pen together. If you go down this route, you can find Pyrin Noct in the wild across the volcano biome at night—and this provides a quick way of grabbing a bunch to focus your breeding on securing the best possible Passive Skills.

Whichever breeding method you choose, you need to have plenty of Cake and an Egg Incubator to put the egg in. If you’re tired of waiting, you can speed up Egg Incubation to make the process much quicker.