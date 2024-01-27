Category:
How much Cake do you need to Breed in Palworld?

The perfect conditions for love.
Published: Jan 27, 2024
An image of a group of Lamballs from Palword
Image via Pocket Pair

Although there are plenty of ways to collect Pals in Palworld, one of the easiest ways to add another to your team is by breeding two Pals together at your base. You will need a few different items and stations to get started, but once you’ve got all the necessities ready, you’ll be building out new lineages of Pals in no time—one Cake at a time.

To breed Pals in Palworld, you’ll first need to build yourself the Pal Breeding Farm. This station is unlocked at level 19 and will require 100 wood, 200 stone, and 50 fiber to complete. After you’ve placed this building somewhere on your base, all you’ll need is to grab two Pals of the opposite gender and throw them inside.

There is, however, one more step to successfully breeding Pals: you’ll need to place Cake inside the available box that comes with the Pal Breeding Farm. You’ll need a whole slew of different resources to bake your own Cake, but once you’ve gotten down the recipe, it should be as easy as one-two-three.

How many Cakes do you need to breed in Palworld?

A player looking at an egg in a Breeding Pen in Palworld.
That must have been some good Cake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will need one Cake for each pair of breeding Pals, in order to have the two mate and produce one Egg. Additionally, don’t forget to place the Cake into the box at the Pal Breeding Farm, or the two Pals will not breed. If you’ve forgotten to do so, the game will notify you that you need more Cake at the station.

To create a Cake, you will need to unlock and build a Cooking Pot at your base, along with:

  • Five Flour
  • Eight Red Berries
  • Seven Milk
  • Eight Eggs
  • Two Honey

Red Berries can be harvested from bushes in the wild or dropped by Caprity while assigned to the Ranch, Milk is dropped by Mozzarina at the Ranch, Eggs are taken from Chikipi’s in the wild or in the Ranch, and Honey is found from Beegardes that are defeated or assigned to the Ranch. Flour, on the other hand, requires Wheat and a Mill.

