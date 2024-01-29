Category:
How to find and catch Faleris in Palworld

A big fire bird.
Published: Jan 29, 2024 06:22 am
Faleris hovering over a pan of food in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Faleris is one of the best Pals in Palworld. Not only can you use it as a flying mount, but you can also use it for Kindling and Transporting.

This Pal has immense potential. You can hunt in the wild or breed it by putting Anubis and Vanwyrm in a Breeding Farm and then incubating the Egg. I prefer hunting Pals. Here’s how to find and catch Faleris in Palworld.

Faleris type, work suitability, and more

Faleris' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Faleris is a flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to reach distant areas on the map, your best bet is Faleris because you can ride it as a flying mount. It can also come in handy for Kindling and Transporting. 

  • Element: Fire
  • Partner Skill: Can be ridden as a flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.
  • Work Suitability: Kindling level three and Transporting level three
  • Possible Drops: Flame Organ
  • Paldeck Bio: When it finds its prey, it unleashes a whirlwind of flames, burning the entire area to ash. Faleris breath is known for its pleasing scent.

How to find Faleris in Palworld

Map in Palworld showing the exact location of Sanctuary number three
You can find Faleris in the Wildlife Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Faleris in the Wildlife Sanctuary number three. This is an island northeast of the mainland, and you can reach it by using fast travel to Deep Sand Dunes and then flying or using a swimming mount.  

Remember, this is a higher-level area, and you can meet hostile NPCs. If they spot you, you will become Wanted. I don’t recommend going to this area if you aren’t at least level 40, especially because Faleris will be in that range.

How to catch Faleris in Palworld

Faleris is flying around the area, and you need a ranged weapon and a Water-type Pal. I advise getting a higher-quality Pal Sphere because this Pal won’t be easy to catch. Remember, you first need to weaken it before using a Pal Sphere.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.