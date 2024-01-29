Faleris is one of the best Pals in Palworld. Not only can you use it as a flying mount, but you can also use it for Kindling and Transporting.

Recommended Videos

This Pal has immense potential. You can hunt in the wild or breed it by putting Anubis and Vanwyrm in a Breeding Farm and then incubating the Egg. I prefer hunting Pals. Here’s how to find and catch Faleris in Palworld.

Faleris type, work suitability, and more

Faleris is a flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to reach distant areas on the map, your best bet is Faleris because you can ride it as a flying mount. It can also come in handy for Kindling and Transporting.

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Can be ridden as a flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated.

Can be ridden as a flying mount. While fighting together, Ice Pals drop more items when defeated. Work Suitability: Kindling level three and Transporting level three

Kindling level three and Transporting level three Possible Drops: Flame Organ

Flame Organ Paldeck Bio: When it finds its prey, it unleashes a whirlwind of flames, burning the entire area to ash. Faleris breath is known for its pleasing scent.

How to find Faleris in Palworld

You can find Faleris in the Wildlife Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Faleris in the Wildlife Sanctuary number three. This is an island northeast of the mainland, and you can reach it by using fast travel to Deep Sand Dunes and then flying or using a swimming mount.

Remember, this is a higher-level area, and you can meet hostile NPCs. If they spot you, you will become Wanted. I don’t recommend going to this area if you aren’t at least level 40, especially because Faleris will be in that range.

How to catch Faleris in Palworld

Faleris is flying around the area, and you need a ranged weapon and a Water-type Pal. I advise getting a higher-quality Pal Sphere because this Pal won’t be easy to catch. Remember, you first need to weaken it before using a Pal Sphere.