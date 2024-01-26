As you begin to explore the world of Palworld, you will find things will become much easier if you have various mounts to help you traverse the different environments and terrains.

One of the kinds of mounts you can get in Palworld is swimmers. Swimming Pals will help you cross the water with ease once you have unlocked their saddle technology. Each swimming mount has its own speed, with some being faster than others.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at some of the fastest swimming mounts that you will find in Palworld so you can start skimming across the seas with ease.

The fastest swimming mounts in Palworld

Jormuntide

Fishy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest swimmer in the game is the powerful and rare Jormuntide, a Water and Dragon Type Pal. Although this is the best swimmer, it is going to take some time before you are strong enough to take it on as it is one of the most powerful Pals in the game.

Not only do you have to save extensive resources to even try and catch this Pal, but you won’t be able to unlock the saddle to ride Jormuntide through the water until you hit level 39. However, when you do finally catch it, you will find that Jormundtide’s Partner Skill—Stormbringer Sea Dragon—is an incredibly helpful skill when it comes to swimming, as it not only allows for faster travel but also prevents stamina loss while traversing water.

As long as you are ready to put in the work and the grinding to get to the level that is needed to capture Jormuntide, then you’ll find that this is the best and fastest option for a swimming mount in Palworld.

Jormuntide Ignis

Fireball. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jormunitide Ignis is the Fire Type equivalent of Jormuntide and its abilities are quite similar. However, its Partner Skill, Stormbringer Lava Dragon, does not affect its stamina when swimming so it isn’t quite as quick and effective as the regular Jormuntide.

That said, Jormuntide Ignis is still a very quick swimmer by default and one that you can use to glide across the water with ease—when you are finally able to capture one, of course. Like its water variant, Jormuntide Ignis won’t be going anywhere without putting up a fight first, so bring your best Pals and plenty of gear.

Azurobe

Majestic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This elegant and gorgeous Water and Dragon Type Pal is another swimmer that you will be able to mount and use to cross the water when you catch it.

Much like Jormuntide, Azurobe can only be caught when on the water, so it can be a tricky fight to navigate because of the unforgiving stamina depletion system while submerged. It is a lower level than Jormuntide though, so it will at least be a little less stressful than that encounter.

Its lessened capture difficulty, coupled with a lower saddle craft level, makes Azurobe both a decent swimmer and ideal for mid-level players in Palworld. Azurobe’s Partner Skill, Waterwing Dance, is also one that can be helpful when you are riding it, as it will apply Water damage to your attacks when mounted.

Surfent

Surf’s up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final swimming Pal that we’re looking at is Surfent which while being the slowest on this list, can be captured at quite a low level. For those wanting to navigate the water early, Sufent is the perfect choice when you’re starting out with very little and just need to get moving quickly.

Surfent’s saddle technology unlocks at level 10 and while it isn’t the only starting to mid-level Pal that can swim (Chillet is also an option) it is definitely the quickest and the best suited for water travel.

Surfent is also the better choice for a lower-level swimmer due to its Partner Skill, Swift Swimmer. As the name suggests, the skill revolves around making water travel easier. Like Jormuntide’s Stormbringer Sea Dragon, stamina depletion will be prevented when you are moving on the water with Surfent. I have found the quick depletion of stamina to be incredibly frustrating when trying to use my mounts to swim, but Surfent alleviates this irritation with ease.

For a lower-level Pal that you can start using as a swimming mount early in the game, Surfent is the choice for you.