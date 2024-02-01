Category:
Palworld

Best Anubis breeding combinations in Palworld

You're gonna want a LOT of Cake.
Image of Pierce Bunch
Pierce Bunch
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 05:47 pm
A Pal Trainer reaches up to pet the jackal-like Anubis Pal in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

It’s surprisingly easy to breed your way to an Anubis in Palworld, but the Pal isn’t the end all, be all you might expect at first.

Recommended Videos

In fact, while Anubis is certainly the best Pal for certain tasks, there are a number of other Pals in this game that are more specialized or multi-faceted. Many of those Pals can actually be hatched using Anubis as one of the parents. Here are the best Pals to pair with Anubis when breeding in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed with Anubis in Palworld

Anubis' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Cool cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Anubis' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Cool cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Anubis' Paldeck page in Palworld.
Cool cape. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The breeding formula in Palworld makes just about no sense. There is one intuitive aspect: breeding two Pals of the same kind will always give you a third of that kind. Outside of that, it’s the wild west. The only thing that is consistent, in fact, is the randomness. You won’t be able to find any sort of logic in the result of a given combination, but you will be able to find consistency. It makes no sense that Mozzarina + Beakon = Anubis, but that will always be the case.

With that in mind, once you find a winning combination that uses Anubis as one of the parents, you can rely on that result to occur every time the match is made. However, because there are so many Pals in this game, it would take the better side of forever to test out Anubis with every other Pal in the game. Here are the Anubis breeding combinations that have the best results:

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
AnubisShadowbeakJormuntide
AnubisSuzakuJormuntide
AnubisHelzephyrRagnahawk
AnubisGrizzboltRagnahawk
AnubisLyleen NoctRagnahawk
AnubisLifmunkFelbat
AnubisVixyFelbat
AnubisCremisFelbat
Anubis RagnahawkWumpo Botan
AnubisVanwyrmFaleris
AnubisCryolinxQuivern

Like all pairings in Palworld, it doesn’t matter whether Anubis is the mother or father: Both will have the exact same result. While Passive Skills are usually passed down from parents to offspring, it isn’t a sure thing. Don’t be afraid to keep breeding the same pairing if you aren’t satisfied with the Passive Skills on the hatched Pal—while they usually take at least a skill or two from one or both parents, it is also possible for totally new Passive Skills to pop up.

There are plenty of other Pals that can be produced using Anubis as a parent, but the other combinations are far less optimal—either because there is a much easier way to hatch the same Pal, or because the pairing results in a disproportionately common offspring.

related content
Read Article How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All village and town locations in Palworld
A faction leader in Palworld looks at the camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All village and town locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to get all hats in Palworld
A screenshot of a player wearing a Soft hat outside of a base in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get all hats in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Cryolinx in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Cryolinx in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Cryolinx in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to farm Fiber in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting Petallia.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Fiber in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to cure Weakened status ailment in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Feb 1, 2024
Read Article All village and town locations in Palworld
A faction leader in Palworld looks at the camera.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All village and town locations in Palworld
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to get all hats in Palworld
A screenshot of a player wearing a Soft hat outside of a base in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get all hats in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to breed Cryolinx in Palworld
A screenshot of a player petting Cryolinx in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Cryolinx in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to farm Fiber in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting Petallia.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to farm Fiber in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 1, 2024

Author

Pierce Bunch
Freelance writer, playwright, actor, and jack-of-all-games.