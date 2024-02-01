Best Anubis breeding combinations in Palworld

It’s surprisingly easy to breed your way to an Anubis in Palworld, but the Pal isn’t the end all, be all you might expect at first.

In fact, while Anubis is certainly the best Pal for certain tasks, there are a number of other Pals in this game that are more specialized or multi-faceted. Many of those Pals can actually be hatched using Anubis as one of the parents. Here are the best Pals to pair with Anubis when breeding in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed with Anubis in Palworld

The breeding formula in Palworld makes just about no sense. There is one intuitive aspect: breeding two Pals of the same kind will always give you a third of that kind. Outside of that, it’s the wild west. The only thing that is consistent, in fact, is the randomness. You won’t be able to find any sort of logic in the result of a given combination, but you will be able to find consistency. It makes no sense that Mozzarina + Beakon = Anubis, but that will always be the case.

With that in mind, once you find a winning combination that uses Anubis as one of the parents, you can rely on that result to occur every time the match is made. However, because there are so many Pals in this game, it would take the better side of forever to test out Anubis with every other Pal in the game. Here are the Anubis breeding combinations that have the best results:

Parent one Parent two Offspring Anubis Shadowbeak Jormuntide Anubis Suzaku Jormuntide Anubis Helzephyr Ragnahawk Anubis Grizzbolt Ragnahawk Anubis Lyleen Noct Ragnahawk Anubis Lifmunk Felbat Anubis Vixy Felbat Anubis Cremis Felbat Anubis Ragnahawk Wumpo Botan Anubis Vanwyrm Faleris Anubis Cryolinx Quivern

Like all pairings in Palworld, it doesn’t matter whether Anubis is the mother or father: Both will have the exact same result. While Passive Skills are usually passed down from parents to offspring, it isn’t a sure thing. Don’t be afraid to keep breeding the same pairing if you aren’t satisfied with the Passive Skills on the hatched Pal—while they usually take at least a skill or two from one or both parents, it is also possible for totally new Passive Skills to pop up.

There are plenty of other Pals that can be produced using Anubis as a parent, but the other combinations are far less optimal—either because there is a much easier way to hatch the same Pal, or because the pairing results in a disproportionately common offspring.