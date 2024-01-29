How to breed Quivern in Palworld

There are very few Dragon-type Pals in Palworld, but one of them is Quivern. This giant white creature is a powerful battle ally and a great partner to have on your adventures through Palworld.

As you’d expect given its strength it’s not that easy to get Quivern and while it can be caught both in the wild and through boss battles, breeding is one of the best and most simple ways to add this Dragon to your collection.

How to breed a Quivern egg in Palworld

Finally a Dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a ton of combinations that can result in the birth of a Quivern so we’ve got you covered with 10 that use some of the more common Pals you’ll find in Palworld. Among these, you should have a few that can come together to get the desired result.

Nitewing and Relaxaurus

and Elizabee and Faleris

and Grintale and Helzephyr

and Pyrin and Warsect

and Surfent and Orserk

and Bushi and Shadowbeak

and Ragnahawk and Reptyro

and Sibelyx and Lyleen

and Azurobe and Grizzbolt

and Cryolinx and Anubis

Of course, this isn’t all of the Pals that can be bred to create Quivern, so there is a chance you might end up with one outside of these combinations. The good thing is the Pals listed together above will always give you the Quivern egg you desire, all you need to do next is place it in an incubator and wait until something pops out.

Depending on how you have set up your Palworld game it may take longer or be quicker to hatch, but once it does this Pal will always be level one. Once you’ve got your hands on this baby Quivern, add it to your party and get adventuring as soon as possible. Soon enough, your newly-hatched Quivern will be at the right level to be a useful battle partner.