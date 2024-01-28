How to breed Jormuntide in Palworld

Jormuntide is a massive sea serpent Pal that is abundantly rare to encounter in the wild in Palworld. Conveniently, with a little cake and some privacy, you don’t need to encounter one in the wild to add it to your Palbox.

There are thousands of possible breeding combinations in Palworld, and the system can take some time to get used to. While they aren’t obvious or intuitive, there are dozens of different breeding combinations that will give you a Jormuntide egg.

How to breed a Jormuntide egg in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jormuntide is a high-level and rare Pal, but you don’t need equally elusive Pals to breed one from your base. There are over 100 different combinations that will produce a Jormuntide egg. Rather than making you read them all, I’m going to list the combinations that use only easily accessible Pals that you almost certainly already have in your Palbox.

Now, because there are so many different Pals in this game, it would be a nearly fruitless task to set out to keep trying combinations until you chance upon a Jormuntide. For that reason, I’m going to list some of the combinations to breed a Jormuntide that uses lower-level and easily accessible Pals.

These are just 10 of the easiest ways to get a Jormuntide egg in Palworld, but there are dozens more. If you can’t spin any of these combinations, use the linked guides on each Pals name to help you out, or check yourself for even more combos. With that said, if you don’t have the means for these pairings, I don’t think you’re likely to have what you need for the rare Pal pairings that also produce a Jormuntide.

The egg that Jormuntide will hatch from is a Huge Dark Egg, which can take quite some time to incubate. Fortunately, it is possible to speed up the incubation process if you want to get your Jormuntide out and growing quickly.

Palworld breeding combinations explained

Screenshot by Dot Esports

It took me the better side of forever to get a firm grip on how breeding works in Palworld. At no point was I more confused than when I bred a Katress with a Wixen and hatched a Caprity. After the same combination yielded the same result two more times, it all clicked.

If both parents are the same Pal, you will get an egg that hatches a third of that kind. a Direhowl paired with a Direhowl always gives a Direhowl. When you pair two different Pals, such as a Katress and a Wixen, the resulting Pal makes absolutely no sense—but it is consistent. This means that once you find a winning combination, you can always rely on it.