How to breed Mossanda Lux in Palworld

What’s better than having a giant, powerful bipedal panda you can ride as a Pal in Palworld? Well, that’s having one that can generate electricity of course, which you can have by way of Mossanda Lux, the Electric-type variant of Mossanda.

In addition to having exceptionally high attack power, Mossanda Lux shares the same super-powerful Partner Skill as Mossanda: Grenadier Panda. While mounted, Mossanda Lux will rapidly fire a grenade launcher that does major damage.

The only way to catch a wild Mossanda Lux in Palworld is by catching the one you face in its Alpha fight. But if taking on the level 31 Alpha is giving you trouble, you can turn to breeding one.

How to breed Mossanda Lux at your base in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have the ability to breed Pals by building a Breeding Farm at your camp, you can breed a Mossanda Lux. To breed Mossanda Lux, you’ll need to pair up Mossanda and Grizzbolt at the Breeding Farm.

For this to work, one of the two Pals has to be male and the other has to be female. Before breeding, you’ll need to bake a Cake and place it in the attached Breeding Farm chest. When both Pals are active at your camp, pick up both of them and throw them into the Breeding Farm. The two Pals will create an Egg you take to your Incubator, and after the incubation period, a Mossanda Lux should hatch.

Other than pairing up Mossanda and Grizzbolt, you can also breed a Mossanda Lux if you have a male and female Mossanda Lux already.

Full Mossanda Lux stats in Palworld