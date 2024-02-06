Category:
Palworld

Best Beakon breeding combinations in Palworld

Bird is the word.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:37 am
The player petting a flying Beakon in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breeding in Palworld is something you should put time and effort into when looking to complete your Paldeck—and you can use the best Beakon breeding combinations to get powerful Pals.

Recommended Videos

Beakon is not the hardest of Pals to find in Palworld and should not pose much of a threat to you, even if you’re only just getting started, and this Electric Element bird can be used to obtain some great Pals.

Though breeding in Palworld is complicated due to the thousands of possible combinations, we’ve made the task much easier for you by selecting the very best Beakon breeding combinations.

Best Pals to breed with Beakon in Palworld

Beakon's Paldeck page in Palworld.
You’re in for a shock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The code for breeding in Palworld has been cracked by dataminers, so you don’t need to pray to the RNG gods. Instead, you use specific Beakon breeding combinations to get the perfect result.

From rare Pals that aren’t easy to catch to Pals that can make a big difference in helping around your base, we’ve selected the 10 best Beakon breeding combinations you need to try.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
BeakonLamballDigtoise
BeakonLifmunkKitsun
BeakonNoxKatress
BeakonCelarayElphidran
BeakonMossandaReptyro
BeakonCaprityAnubis
BeakonSweepaJormuntide
BeakonRayhoundWumpo Botan
BeakonLovanderAnubis
BeakonRelaxaurus LuxMenasting

It doesn’t matter whether you use Beakon as a male or a female in the pairs above, though it’s wise to have a few Beakon to choose from so you have a better chance of getting the best Passive Skills for the Pal you hatch from the egg.

Beakon can be used in a wealth of other breeding combinations in Palworld, but many result in low-tier Pals or require hard-to-obtain partners. Our selections strike the perfect balance by using Pals that are easier to add to your collection for breeding and resulting in the best end results.

related content
Read Article Palworld player has the perfect solution for Pal-assigning woes
A player in Palworld petting a Cawgnito.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld player has the perfect solution for Pal-assigning woes
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 6, 2024
Read Article You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Warsect, a giant beetle-like Pal, walks towards the Pal tamer.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Palworld player character holding wooden club
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Palworld player has the perfect solution for Pal-assigning woes
A player in Palworld petting a Cawgnito.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld player has the perfect solution for Pal-assigning woes
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 6, 2024
Read Article You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Warsect, a giant beetle-like Pal, walks towards the Pal tamer.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
You may have an extremely rare Palworld Pal and not even realize it
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Palworld player character holding wooden club
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Turns out you can repair all your Palworld tools with a single click—and it’s blown my mind
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Screenshot of the Palworld player character looking at the camera, with the horizon behind him.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Castaway Journal and Diary locations in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples and others Feb 5, 2024

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.