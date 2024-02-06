Best Beakon breeding combinations in Palworld

Breeding in Palworld is something you should put time and effort into when looking to complete your Paldeck—and you can use the best Beakon breeding combinations to get powerful Pals.

Beakon is not the hardest of Pals to find in Palworld and should not pose much of a threat to you, even if you’re only just getting started, and this Electric Element bird can be used to obtain some great Pals.

Though breeding in Palworld is complicated due to the thousands of possible combinations, we’ve made the task much easier for you by selecting the very best Beakon breeding combinations.

Best Pals to breed with Beakon in Palworld

You’re in for a shock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The code for breeding in Palworld has been cracked by dataminers, so you don’t need to pray to the RNG gods. Instead, you use specific Beakon breeding combinations to get the perfect result.

From rare Pals that aren’t easy to catch to Pals that can make a big difference in helping around your base, we’ve selected the 10 best Beakon breeding combinations you need to try.

Parent one Parent two Offspring Beakon Lamball Digtoise Beakon Lifmunk Kitsun Beakon Nox Katress Beakon Celaray Elphidran Beakon Mossanda Reptyro Beakon Caprity Anubis Beakon Sweepa Jormuntide Beakon Rayhound Wumpo Botan Beakon Lovander Anubis Beakon Relaxaurus Lux Menasting

It doesn’t matter whether you use Beakon as a male or a female in the pairs above, though it’s wise to have a few Beakon to choose from so you have a better chance of getting the best Passive Skills for the Pal you hatch from the egg.

Beakon can be used in a wealth of other breeding combinations in Palworld, but many result in low-tier Pals or require hard-to-obtain partners. Our selections strike the perfect balance by using Pals that are easier to add to your collection for breeding and resulting in the best end results.