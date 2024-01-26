How to find and catch Rayhound in Palworld

If you’re after a Rayhound in Palworld to breed, or you just want one in general, then you’ve come to the right place as we can show you how to catch one so you can release the Rayhounds.

There’s something eye-catching about Electric Pokém… I mean Pals. All jokes aside, Pikachu, Jolteon, and Zapdos are so striking due to their lightning-bolt-influenced design, and Palworld catches the essence of this template perfectly with Rayhound.

Its colors work, the bolts are used effectively, and it’s a great Pal to own in its damage type. Whatever your reason for owning one, maybe to fill the complete Paldeck, you clearly want one, hence why you’re here, and I’m more than happy to oblige you. So let’s get to it before you bolt.

Rayhound type, work suitability, and more in Palworld

Ray of sunshine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If its name and design didn’t give it away already, Rayhound is an Electric-Type Pal, specializing in all things electricity in terms of its attack and Work Suitability. It only has a single level two skill to its name, and even though it is effective in this capacity, a Rayhound is also an instrumental ingredient in the Dinossom Lux breeding process.

Check out its main stats here:

Element: Electric

Electric Partner Skill : Jumping Force

: Jumping Force Work Suitability : Generating Electricity level two

: Generating Electricity level two Possible Drops: Electric Organ

Electric Organ Hunger: 5/10

Where to find Rayhound in Palworld

You don’t need to worry about running out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to go to the northeast section of the Palworld map if you’re in search of a Rayhound.

What’s more, you really shouldn’t have much trouble finding one either—just look at the picture above! It has more dots than a polka-dot jumper, and you won’t need to take more than a few steps until you encounter one.

Be warned though, it’s a level 30+ Pal, and it’s only for those much further in Palworld.

How to catch Rayhound in Palworld

Rayhound is a nimble and agile beast, so you’ll need to know how to slide in Palworld and make sure you’re rolling around. Why? Rayhound has a propensity to fire projectiles at you and your selected Pal, and you’ll need to make sure you’re ready to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge.

As it’s a mid-to-high-level Pal, I’d say that regular Pal Spheres aren’t suitable here, and Mega Pal Spheres probably aren’t either. You ideally need to use a Giga Pal Sphere at the very least. If you’re unsure of which ones to use, we have broken down every Pal Sphere in Palworld and how to get them.