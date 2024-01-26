Category:
Palworld

How to find and catch Rayhound in Palworld

Who let the Rayhound out?
Andrew Highton
Published: Jan 26, 2024
A Rayhound charging a generator.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Pocktepair YouTube

If you’re after a Rayhound in Palworld to breed, or you just want one in general, then you’ve come to the right place as we can show you how to catch one so you can release the Rayhounds.

There’s something eye-catching about Electric Pokém… I mean Pals. All jokes aside, Pikachu, Jolteon, and Zapdos are so striking due to their lightning-bolt-influenced design, and Palworld catches the essence of this template perfectly with Rayhound.

Its colors work, the bolts are used effectively, and it’s a great Pal to own in its damage type. Whatever your reason for owning one, maybe to fill the complete Paldeck, you clearly want one, hence why you’re here, and I’m more than happy to oblige you. So let’s get to it before you bolt.

Rayhound type, work suitability, and more in Palworld

Rayhound's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Ray of sunshine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If its name and design didn’t give it away already, Rayhound is an Electric-Type Pal, specializing in all things electricity in terms of its attack and Work Suitability. It only has a single level two skill to its name, and even though it is effective in this capacity, a Rayhound is also an instrumental ingredient in the Dinossom Lux breeding process.

Check out its main stats here:

  • Element: Electric
  • Partner Skill: Jumping Force
  • Work Suitability: Generating Electricity level two
  • Possible Drops: Electric Organ
  • Hunger: 5/10

Where to find Rayhound in Palworld

rayhound locations in palworld
You don’t need to worry about running out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to go to the northeast section of the Palworld map if you’re in search of a Rayhound.

What’s more, you really shouldn’t have much trouble finding one either—just look at the picture above! It has more dots than a polka-dot jumper, and you won’t need to take more than a few steps until you encounter one.

Be warned though, it’s a level 30+ Pal, and it’s only for those much further in Palworld.

How to catch Rayhound in Palworld

Rayhound is a nimble and agile beast, so you’ll need to know how to slide in Palworld and make sure you’re rolling around. Why? Rayhound has a propensity to fire projectiles at you and your selected Pal, and you’ll need to make sure you’re ready to dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge.

As it’s a mid-to-high-level Pal, I’d say that regular Pal Spheres aren’t suitable here, and Mega Pal Spheres probably aren’t either. You ideally need to use a Giga Pal Sphere at the very least. If you’re unsure of which ones to use, we have broken down every Pal Sphere in Palworld and how to get them.

How to get a Statue of Power in Palworld
A player stands in front of a Statue of Power in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to get a Statue of Power in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 26, 2024
Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Three Lamball in Palworld building in a base.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Handiwork in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Jan 26, 2024
How to find and catch Mossanda in Palworld
Mossanda laying on the grass on his side, scratching his belly in Palworld.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Mossanda in Palworld
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Jan 26, 2024
Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 26, 2024
How to get and use Grizzbolt's Minigun in Palworld
A motivated Pal ready to empty a weapon in Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use Grizzbolt’s Minigun in Palworld
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 26, 2024
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.