How to slide in Palworld

Sliding is a useful little skill that Palworld doesn’t teach you. Luckily for you, we can teach you, and this quick guide will explain why you should be sliding around in your Pal hunt.

Yeah sure, you could manufacture a Coal farm, ride the best mounts in Palworld, or even find and catch a rare Suzaku, but something as simple as a slide in Palworld is all you need. Even if you don’t need it, you should know how to do it.

Let’s show you how to slide during your running and gunning in Palworld and explain the advantages you gain from doing so.

How to do a slide in Palworld on Xbox

Running is so 2023. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To slide in Palworld on Xbox, you need to make your character sprint by clicking LS, and once they’re sprinting, hold down the B button. Lo and behold, your character should now transition into a slide.

“But Andrew,” I hear you say. “Why do I need to slide?” If you find yourself in combat constantly, then doing a slide will aid you in your movement, making you harder to hit with projectiles, guns, and various other incoming attacks.

Additionally, sliding can also make you parachute much faster. You may know how to use a Glider, but as can only happen in games, the physics of your Glider are warped if you trigger the device after jumping following a slide. All the built-up speed will channel itself into the Glider, and you’ll fly through the air at speeds you probably didn’t think possible.

How to do a slide in Palworld on PC

If you’re on a PC and using traditional PC controls, then to slide, you’ll need to hold Shift (using default controls), and again, once you’re sprinting, hold down the C key to initiate the slide.

If you find your controls on either Xbox or PC feel off, then you can consult our complete Palworld controls guide. Who knows, you might find something else buried within the functions that you didn’t know before!