How to get and use Gliders in Palworld

Fall damage is so last year.
Ryan Galloway
  and 
Rachel Samples
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 08:27 pm
Palworld character gliding through sky
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s nothing worse than being out exploring at night and falling to your death. Thankfully for players, Palworld has a simple solution to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

Gliders are the perfect tool to get you from point A to B without worrying about pesky fall damage. These craftable tools allow players to drift down to the ground as they descend mountainsides in search of more Pals. With so many situations where one could be used, you’ll want to invest in a Glider early. To help out, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about these tools.

How to get Gliders in Palworld

Gliders in Palworld can be unlocked as Technology upgrades during your adventure. They will require resources, so you’ll want to do a little bit of farming before taking the time to unlock the item. There are three Gliders in Palworld, and the first can be crafted quite early in your adventures through the game. 

The lowest tier of Glider is called the Normal Parachute, and the two better versions of this tool are called the Mega and Giga Gliders, respectively. The higher tiers of the Gliders offer increased speed and durability, while reducing the amount of stamina required to use them. Here’s a look at what you need to get your hands on each of these specific tools.

GliderTechnology TierRequired Resources
Normal Parachute5Two Cloth, 10 Wood
Mega Glider1820 Cloth, 10 Bone, 50 Wood
Giga Glider4010 High Quality Cloth, 20 Carbon Fiber, 100 Wood, 20 Refined Ingots

While these are the only Gliders in the game, some Pals can act as Gliders on their own. If you have a Pal like Killamari or Celaray in your party, have unlocked their corresponding gear through the Technology tree, and crafted the item on a Pal Gear Workbench, your Pal’s Partner Ability will activate the same way a Glider would. If you don’t have the means to craft a real Glider, catching one of these Pals could be a better option. This also saves you valuable inventory space; there’s no need to lug around a Glider if you have a Galewing on your team.

All Pals in Palworld that can glide

Here are all the Pals that can be used in place of a Glider.

PalGearTechnology levelCrafting Resources Needed for Equipment
CelarayCelaray’s GlovesSevenFive Cloth
Three Pal Fluids
Five Paldium Fragment
KillamariKillamari’s GlovesNineFive Cloth
Five Venom Gland
10 Paldium Fragment
HangyuHangyu’s Gloves20Five Cloth
Three Leather
10 Fiber
Three Ingot
10 Paldium Fragment
GaleclawGaleclaw’s Gloves2320 Cloth
20 Leather
30 Fiber
30 Paldium Fragment

How to use Gliders in Palworld

Using your new Glider in Palworld couldn’t be more straightforward. All you need to do is press the jump button while in the air and your Glider will automatically activate allowing you to glide down to the ground. In fact, you don’t need to be jumping from any great height to activate it, the Glider can be used simply by pressing the jump button twice in quick succession.

If you’re using a Pal like Killamari or Celaray, however, you need to first unlock the ability to craft their equipment and take advantage of their Partner Ability. Then, you’ll need to craft their gear using the Pal Gear Workbench, with the required materials listed in the table above. Once you have checked those boxes, the gliding ability functions the exact same as using an actual Glider: Simply press the jump keybinding while you’re in freefall, and your Pal will swoop—or glide—to your rescue.

Read Article Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed
Woman standing on a cliff overlooking trees in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Palworld Ore farm locations, listed
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld
Foxparks blowing fire into a campfire in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get and use a Hip Lantern in Palworld
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Bones in Palworld
Vixy being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Bones in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 22, 2024
Read Article The 9 best Palworld mods
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
The 9 best Palworld mods
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 22, 2024
Read Article How to find and incubate Dark Eggs in Palworld
a screenshot of a player standing near a dark egg on a mountaintop in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and incubate Dark Eggs in Palworld
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 22, 2024
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com

Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?