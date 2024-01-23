How to get and use Gliders in Palworld

There’s nothing worse than being out exploring at night and falling to your death. Thankfully for players, Palworld has a simple solution to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

Gliders are the perfect tool to get you from point A to B without worrying about pesky fall damage. These craftable tools allow players to drift down to the ground as they descend mountainsides in search of more Pals. With so many situations where one could be used, you’ll want to invest in a Glider early. To help out, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about these tools.

How to get Gliders in Palworld

The Normal Parachute is your first option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gliders in Palworld can be unlocked as Technology upgrades during your adventure. They will require resources, so you’ll want to do a little bit of farming before taking the time to unlock the item. There are three Gliders in Palworld, and the first can be crafted quite early in your adventures through the game.

The lowest tier of Glider is called the Normal Parachute, and the two better versions of this tool are called the Mega and Giga Gliders, respectively. The higher tiers of the Gliders offer increased speed and durability, while reducing the amount of stamina required to use them. Here’s a look at what you need to get your hands on each of these specific tools.

Glider Technology Tier Required Resources Normal Parachute 5 Two Cloth, 10 Wood Mega Glider 18 20 Cloth, 10 Bone, 50 Wood Giga Glider 40 10 High Quality Cloth, 20 Carbon Fiber, 100 Wood, 20 Refined Ingots

While these are the only Gliders in the game, some Pals can act as Gliders on their own. If you have a Pal like Killamari or Celaray in your party, have unlocked their corresponding gear through the Technology tree, and crafted the item on a Pal Gear Workbench, your Pal’s Partner Ability will activate the same way a Glider would. If you don’t have the means to craft a real Glider, catching one of these Pals could be a better option. This also saves you valuable inventory space; there’s no need to lug around a Glider if you have a Galewing on your team.

All Pals in Palworld that can glide

Here are all the Pals that can be used in place of a Glider.

Pal Gear Technology level Crafting Resources Needed for Equipment Celaray Celaray’s Gloves Seven Five Cloth

Three Pal Fluids

Five Paldium Fragment Killamari Killamari’s Gloves Nine Five Cloth

Five Venom Gland

10 Paldium Fragment Hangyu Hangyu’s Gloves 20 Five Cloth

Three Leather

10 Fiber

Three Ingot

10 Paldium Fragment Galeclaw Galeclaw’s Gloves 23 20 Cloth

20 Leather

30 Fiber

30 Paldium Fragment

How to use Gliders in Palworld

Using your new Glider in Palworld couldn’t be more straightforward. All you need to do is press the jump button while in the air and your Glider will automatically activate allowing you to glide down to the ground. In fact, you don’t need to be jumping from any great height to activate it, the Glider can be used simply by pressing the jump button twice in quick succession.

If you’re using a Pal like Killamari or Celaray, however, you need to first unlock the ability to craft their equipment and take advantage of their Partner Ability. Then, you’ll need to craft their gear using the Pal Gear Workbench, with the required materials listed in the table above. Once you have checked those boxes, the gliding ability functions the exact same as using an actual Glider: Simply press the jump keybinding while you’re in freefall, and your Pal will swoop—or glide—to your rescue.