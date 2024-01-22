Category:
Palworld

Palworld controls: All controls for keyboard and controller

All the buttons you can press.
Izabela Tomakic
Published: Jan 22, 2024 10:25 am
A screenshot from the opening cutscene of Palworld with 3 characters staring at you.
You can control your character in Palworld using both a keyboard and a controller. Even though you can find some controls in the settings, other shortcuts are missing.

Controls revolve around the most important aspects of the game—movement, Pals, and utility. Movement is used to get you from point A to B or during combat. You can sprint, roll, and jump. Pal controls are special binds that help you summon, dismiss, and control your furry friends. You can use them both during and out of combat. Finally, utility shortcuts are here to open your map and inventory with ease. 

Here are all the controls for keyboard and controller in Palworld.

All controls for keyboard in Palworld

ActionKeyboard key
Move forwardW
Move backS
Move leftA
Move rightD
JumpSpace
Summon Pal / Ride Skill 2E
Throw Pal SphereQ
Partner SkillF
Crouch / Slide / Ride Skill 3C
ReloadR
RollControl
SprintShift
Change Pal (Left)1
Change Pal (Right)3
Change Sphere2
Command Pal4
Open mapM
Open settingsEscape
Open inventoryTab

All controls for controller in Palworld

ActionController button
Move forwardLeft thumbstick moved upwards
Move backLeft thumbstick moved upwards
Move leftLeft thumbstick moved to the left
Move rightLeft thumbstick moved to the left
JumpA
Summon Pal / Ride Skill 2LB
Throw Pal SphereRB
Partner Skill / ReloadX
Crouch / Roll / Ride Skill 3B
Change weaponsY
SprintLS
Change Pal (Left)Left key on the direction pad
Change Pal (Right)Right key on the direction pad
Change SphereDown key on the direction pad
Command PalRS
AimLT
Attack / Riding Skill 1RT
Open settingsReturn to home key
Open inventoryMenu button

How to change controls in Palworld

You can change certain controls in Palworld by opening your settings and going to your controls. Under this tab, you’ll find all listed keyboard and controller binds. Then, select the control you want to change and press the key you want to use instead. Before you get back to the game, save the changes you’ve made. 

