Travelling in Palworld is made infinitely more fun by riding your favorite Pals and while Surfent is a beast in the sea, its variant Surfent Terra is the master of sands.

This sand swimmer is a Pal every player will want to catch at some point, and one of the best options on that front is to breed it. Instead of searching hard and far for a Pal, breeding mechanics allow players to pair together creatures they already have and create something new. But you’ll need to know which ones work, which is where we come in.

How to breed Surfent Terra in Palworld

Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only two combos that will result in Surfent Terra being born and one of these is by breeding together two of the creatures. Because you’re likely trying to get one for the first time, there’s just one you’ll want to use:

Dumud and Surfent

and Surfent Terra and Surfent Terra

Breeding Dumud with Surfent is the best way to get Surfent Terra and it’s something you should be capable of doing fairly early into your Palworld adventures. Bringing together these Ground and Water-type Pals will result in the powerful dual-type creature being born.

Of course, to breed any Pal you’ll need to have first reached level 19 and then unlocked the Breeding Pen. From here, the process is exactly what you’d expect; craft a Cake, put the Cake in the pen, and choose your Dumud and Surfent to enter. After a while, you’ll get an egg which can be hatched using the Egg Incubator. That’s it! If you followed these steps you should end up with your own Surfent Terra in no time.