How to breed Mammorest Cryst in Palworld

Mammorest isn’t just a big, strong Pal, it’s also a great source of High Quality Pal Oil and a hard worker at your base. If you want a “cool” Ice-type Mammorest of your very own, you can get one through breeding. Here’s how to breed a Mammorest Cryst in Palworld.

Palworld: How to breed Mammorest Cryst

Ice behemoth.

To get a Mammorest Cryst in Palworld, you need to breed a Mammorest with a Wumpo. It needs to be a regular white and blue Ice-type Wumpo, not a Wumpo Botan.

Where to find Mammorest in Palworld

Big grassy boi.

You’ve likely seen a Mammorest or two when you first started playing Palworld. It’s the large, intimidating Grass-type elephant-like Pal that roams around the starting area, daring you to attack it. You can go back to the starting area and capture one, or find them all over the central grassy island, as there are lots of Mammorests around. Heck, the first time I caught a Mammorest, it was late at night, and I noticed two of them fighting. Like the leech I am, I waited until one died and caught the winner just by throwing a Giga Sphere at it.

If you’re level 30 and have a few good Fire Pals, you can try to capture this beast. Keep your distance and use a strong gun, because Mammorest has a devastating stomp attack that damages everything around it.

Where to find Wumpo in Palworld

Chilly teddy bear.

A Wumpo is a yeti-like Ice Pal that likes to roam around the Tundra region. It’s one of the best Ice-type Pals in Palworld. The best place to capture a Wumpo is at the eastern edge of the Tundra region, near the Pristine Snow Field fast travel point. The Wumpos in this area are around level 40, so make sure you come prepared. Bring a strong Fire Pal and grab this adorable teddy. Wumpo has a few Ice attacks that can freeze you in place, so be careful when fighting it. It’s also worth mentioning Wumpo has an ability that lets you carry more items, and you can even learn how to ride it.

Once you get both Pals, bring them to your Breeding Farm, give them some Cake, and consider giving them a bit of privacy.

Mammorest Cryst type, Partner Skill, Work Suitability, and more

Mammorest is already a hard worker because of its level two Mining, Lumbering, and Planting. Mammorest Cryst gets level two Cooling, but loses Planting.

Element: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Ice Crusher Mount. It improves efficiency of cutting trees and mining ores while mounted.

Ice Crusher Work Suitability: Lumbering level two, Mining level two, Cooling level two

Lumbering level two, Mining level two, Cooling level two Potential Drops: High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, and Mammorest Meat

High Quality Pal Oil, Leather, and Mammorest Meat Hunter: 8/10

8/10 Bio: “The vegetation on its back varies from individual to individual. There was a time when seeds of presumed extinct plants were found still frozen on the back of a Mammorest Cryst.”

The biggest use I found for Mammorest Cryst is fighting Dragon Pals. Mammorest is already a great Pal for fighting, but by giving him an icy coat, he quite literally becomes a dragon slayer. Still, be careful of Fire attacks, because your Mammorest Cryst is especially weak against them.

That’s all there is to it. Good luck, have fun, and try to be kind to your Pals.