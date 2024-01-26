There’s no shortage of awesome monsters to fight and catch in Palworld, but some are cooler than most thanks to the kind of creatures they’re based on, like Pyrin.

Pyrin is inspired by a Kirin, a mythological horse-like creature from East Asian cultures, but with a fiery spin. It’s an awesome-looking Pal that can also help out your base’s abilities, but it makes for an amazing mount to ride on in Palworld as well.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to find and catch Pyrin in Palworld.

Pyrin type, Work Suitability, and more



Pyrin is the fastest ground mount in the game, making it an extremely attractive choice for players to hunt down. You’ll be traveling at the speed of sound in no time while also dealing fire damage from horseback thanks to this Pal’s Partner Skill.

We suggest catching multiple Pyrin, not only for the Capture Bonus but to have one as a mount and another in an Ore farm for its powerful level two Kindling ability.

Element: Fire

Fire Partner Skill : Red Hare (Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.)

: Red Hare (Can be ridden. Applies Fire damage to the player’s attacks while mounted.) Work Suitability : Kindling (level two), Lumbering (level one)

: Kindling (level two), Lumbering (level one) Possible Drops: Flame Organ, Leather

Flame Organ, Leather Paldeck Bio: “Its entire body has evolved into a highly efficient radiator, gifting it with astounding stamina. When someone has mounted it, this Pal takes caution not to burn them.”

Where to find Pyrin in Palworld



Pyrin can be found in spawn points all over this volcanic area to the west in Palworld’s map, as seen in the map image above. Make sure to bring Heat Resistant Armor with you to prevent yourself from taking damage from the heat, and be ready for a battle before you can add this Pal to your collection.

How to catch Pyrin in Palworld

Since Pyrin is a fire Pal, it’s weak to Water, so bring some solid Water Pals with you to help take down its HP to weaken it and make it easier to catch. Most Pyrin in this area are in the late 20s and early 30s in levels, so keep that in mind when forming your party and heading in this direction.

As such, it’s important to bring several Giga Spheres with you, minimum, to maximize your chances of catching this powerful Pal.