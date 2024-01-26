Category:
Palworld

How to breed Incineram Noct in Palworld

It's less risky to get it from an egg.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 26, 2024 09:09 am
incineram noct looking at player in palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incineram Noct is a powerful Dark-type variation of Incineram in Palworld. It’s a good miner and a strong fighter, making it a great asset to your team, so breeding one as soon as you’re able is an eggcellent idea.

Recommended Videos

Breeding is an important feature that helps you to complete your Paldeck with rare Pals only obtainable from eggs, and it’s also useful when you want to build a team with optimal Passive Skills.

Getting started with breeding Pals takes a bit of effort in Palworld, but it’s worth it, especially if you want to complete end-game content and get ready for future updates. Breeding requires an Egg Incubator, a Breeding Farm, and Cake. You can hatch an Incineram Noct by taking advantage of the Breeding system, and here’s how.

Which Pals do you need to breed Incineram Noct in Palworld?

a screenshot of a player standing near a dark egg on a mountaintop in Palworld.
It looks suspicious, but it’s a good thing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you can get Incineram Noct by incubating a Dark Egg in the Egg Incubator, but you have a higher chance of getting a different Dark-type Pal. Instead, you can guarantee a Dark Egg will hatch into an Incineram Noct by breeding two specific Pals together.

There are two possible Pal breeding combinations that result in an Incineram Noct egg:

  • Incineram and Maraith
  • Two Incineram Nocts

Breeding an Incineram and a Maraith is a great way to guarantee you get an Incineram Noct, completing yet another entry in your Paldeck. That way, you won’t have to risk becoming Wanted by hunting for an Incineram Noct inside a Pal Sanctuary.

Once you’ve caught the Pals required to breed Incineram Noct, head to your Breeding Farm and start the process. If you’re out of patience, there are several ways to speed up Egg Incubation in Palworld.

related content
Read Article How to breed Lyleen in Palworld
A screenshot of Lyleen in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Lyleen in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to breed Anubis in Palworld
A screenshot of Anubis standing in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Anubis in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
A Dumud in Palworld mining Ore.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Palworld boss list: Every Alpha Pal and Tower boss
An in game screenshot of a player riding a Chillet near a giant Alpha Pal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld boss list: Every Alpha Pal and Tower boss
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to breed Shadowbeak in Palworld
A screenshot of Shadowbeak on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Shadowbeak in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to breed Lyleen in Palworld
A screenshot of Lyleen in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Lyleen in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to breed Anubis in Palworld
A screenshot of Anubis standing in Palworld on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Anubis in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
A Dumud in Palworld mining Ore.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to create an Ore farm in Palworld
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Jan 26, 2024
Read Article Palworld boss list: Every Alpha Pal and Tower boss
An in game screenshot of a player riding a Chillet near a giant Alpha Pal in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Palworld boss list: Every Alpha Pal and Tower boss
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Jan 26, 2024
Read Article How to breed Shadowbeak in Palworld
A screenshot of Shadowbeak on a gradient background.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Shadowbeak in Palworld
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jan 26, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.