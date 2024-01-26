How to breed Incineram Noct in Palworld

Incineram Noct is a powerful Dark-type variation of Incineram in Palworld. It’s a good miner and a strong fighter, making it a great asset to your team, so breeding one as soon as you’re able is an eggcellent idea.

Breeding is an important feature that helps you to complete your Paldeck with rare Pals only obtainable from eggs, and it’s also useful when you want to build a team with optimal Passive Skills.

Getting started with breeding Pals takes a bit of effort in Palworld, but it’s worth it, especially if you want to complete end-game content and get ready for future updates. Breeding requires an Egg Incubator, a Breeding Farm, and Cake. You can hatch an Incineram Noct by taking advantage of the Breeding system, and here’s how.

Which Pals do you need to breed Incineram Noct in Palworld?

First, you can get Incineram Noct by incubating a Dark Egg in the Egg Incubator, but you have a higher chance of getting a different Dark-type Pal. Instead, you can guarantee a Dark Egg will hatch into an Incineram Noct by breeding two specific Pals together.

There are two possible Pal breeding combinations that result in an Incineram Noct egg:

Incineram and Maraith

Two Incineram Nocts

Breeding an Incineram and a Maraith is a great way to guarantee you get an Incineram Noct, completing yet another entry in your Paldeck. That way, you won’t have to risk becoming Wanted by hunting for an Incineram Noct inside a Pal Sanctuary.

Once you’ve caught the Pals required to breed Incineram Noct, head to your Breeding Farm and start the process. If you’re out of patience, there are several ways to speed up Egg Incubation in Palworld.