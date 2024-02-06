Category:
Best Ragnahawk breeding combinations in Palworld

Pretty fly.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 6, 2024 08:11 am
A screenshot of Palworld showing Ragnahawk looking at the player.
The best and most accessible flying mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want to complete your Paldeck and bolster your collection of Pals, the best Ragnahawk breeding combinations in Palworld can help.

Ragnahawk is a must-have Pal in Palworld and is one of the fastest flying mounts available. Its uses are not just restricted to traveling across the map, however, as Ragnahawk can also prove extremely handy when breeding.

By carefully selecting the partner you breed Ragnahawk with, you can get your hands on some extremely strong Pals, and we’ve selected the best Ragnahawk breeding combinations for you to mull over.

Best Pals to breed with Ragnahawk in Palworld

Ragnahawk's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Hawkeye. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Breeding in Palworld may seem random at first, but the reality is there are thousands of breeding combinations that result in a specific Pal. Now that those combinations are known, you can use Ragnahawk in breeding for quick access to some great Pals.

Ragnahawk is a Pal that is easily obtainable, making it a great choice for breeding, and we’ve selected the 10 best Ragnahawk breeding combinations in the table below.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
RagnahawkLifmunkMozzarina
RagnahawkJolthogReindrix
RagnahawkKillamariKitsun
RagnahawkIncineramWumpo Botan
RagnahawkFoxcicleAnubis
RagnahawkUnivoltElphidran
RagnahawkTombatAnubis
RagnahawkCyrolinxMenasting
RagnahawkMammorestWarsect
RagnahawkReptyroQuivern

As usual, when breeding in Palworld, it doesn’t matter whether the Ragnahawk you use in one of the pairs above is male or female, though I’d advise having a few Ragnahawk you can rotate when breeding so you have a greater number of Passive Skills to choose from.

Ragnahawk can also be used in a wealth of other breeding combinations, but many result in Pals that aren’t worth the effort, as they’re easy to capture or require breeding with an extremely rare Pal.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.