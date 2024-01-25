How to beat Penking in Palworld and all rewards

Alpha Pals are anything but a walk in the park, and Palworld’s Penking is a prime example. Not only is the king of penguins tough to find, but it is also a big challenge to defeat if you decide to encounter it in a boss fight. Instead of trying to figure out the best way to beat Penking in Palworld, how about you leave the heavy lifting to us?

How to beat Penking in Palworld

With a bit of strategy, you’ll be able to do it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To defeat Penking in Palworld, prioritize eliminating its Pengullet minions immediately upon encountering the boss in the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings dungeon. While Pengullets pose a lower-level threat and deal reduced damage compared to Penking, their cumulative damage can become significant if left unchecked. Take them out promptly to minimize the risk of their ice attacks.

Next, turn your attention to defeating Penking. Although Penking is a formidable attacker, he is quite vulnerable to Fire-type and Electric-type Pals. Consider bringing along Pals like Foxparks or Sparkits for an advantage.

A recommended strategy for making quick work of Penking is to maintain a safe distance and employ ranged attacks. Utilize the room’s pillars as cover whenever Penking closes the gap, preventing unnecessary damage. With persistence and strategic play, Penking will be defeated in no time.

Alternatively, you can also aim to catch Penking. To do this, you’ll want to have good Pal Spheres on you. You can bring along a few advanced spheres to increase your chances, but you can catch Penking using standard ones too—with several or even one attempt.

The rest is simple; get the boss’s health bar low and chuck your Pal Spheres at it, just as you would do for finding and catching any other Pal in Palworld. You may have to use a couple, but sooner or later, you will definitely catch Penking.

How to find Penking in Palworld

Unbeknownst to a lot of players, Penking has not one, not two, but three different ways to encounter it. Depending on your preferences and what is more convenient for you, you can choose any one of the three methods, which we will elaborate on below.

Encountering in a dungeon

Here’s the location for the Alpha Penking Dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Encountering Penking in its Alpha form is possible in a specific dungeon situated at the heart of the map. In this dungeon, your confrontation with Penking, a level 15 boss, unfolds as the earliest encounter with its Alpha variant.

Discover the dungeon just north of Rayne Syndicate Tower to engage in a challenging battle against the Level 15 Alpha Penking. Keep in mind Penking won’t be alone; it brings along several Pengullet minions, intensifying the battle’s difficulty. The constant ice attacks from Pengullets pose a threat, dealing substantial damage and even having the potential to freeze you or your Pals. Be prepared for a formidable challenge when you step into this dungeon.

Hatch it from an egg

For those taking their first steps, an easy route is to seek out a Large Damp Egg. Many players stumble upon their Penking using this method early. If facing Penking as a dungeon boss feels daunting, this option is tailor-made for you. Simply discover the Large Damp Egg, deposit it into the Egg Incubator, and let it incubate for 40 minutes.

Once the time is up, hatch the egg with the hopes of welcoming a Penking. Keep in mind, though, this method is less reliable, as spawns and hatches from eggs are random.

Venture into its spawn site

Wild Penkings await. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Penking, in contrast to its earlier version, Pengullet, proves to be a bit of a hide-and-seek challenge. Refer to the screenshot for the precise spot of its appearance—a circular island nestled in the southeast. As you explore the area, expect to encounter multiple Penkings, averaging around level 25. Do tread cautiously, though, as crossing paths with the guards will swiftly notch up your Wanted level.

All rewards for beating Penking in Palworld

After you finish off Penking, you can safely collect your rewards and ride away on your Pal. The Penking boss fight will be marked as complete on your map, and you’ll receive the following rewards: