How to heal in Palworld

Surviving against Palworld’s dangers requires you to keep your health bar as high as possible, but given how much you’ll be fighting Pals and other enemies, you’ll undoubtedly need to recover lost HP from time to time.

The healing process is quite quirky in Palworld, and you won’t find any of the healing items typically seen in survival games. Instead, your HP, and that of your Pals, regenerates over time. You can also utilize the power of certain Pals to restore health. If you’re looking for more healing, this guide lays out everything you need to know about health and healing in Palworld.

How to heal your character in Palworld

Get a soothing shower for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply put, if you take damage and your HP is reduced in Palworld, wait for it to regenerate on its own. Health regenerates at around two to three points per second. I haven’t noticed any association with the hunger meter, so if you’re wondering, stuffing yourself with berries, kebabs, or any other food isn’t going to speed up the process.

While you should avoid taking on fights when you’re injured in Palworld, there are a few ways to boost your health during battles and outside them. Certain Pals can heal you with their skills. Here’s a list of Pals that can heal you:

Teafant Petallia Lyleen Felbat Lovander

Note that you might have to level up a tamed Pal to unlock its Partner Skill.

How to heal your Pals in Palworld

Similar to their master, Pals passively regenerate their health in Palworld. There are no healing items that can restore their HP. To make matters worse, their health regenerates at a rate much slower than that of the player, so be ready for a long wait before your Pal’s HP is fully restored after it receives a lot of damage in a fight.

Things are a bit different for Felbat and Lovander, though. If you take either into battle, they can absorb damage and convert it to HP for themselves and their master using the Life Steal effect.