How to cure Sprain Pal status ailment in Palworld

While working at your base in Palworld, your Pals can pick up status ailments that require treatment, with the Sprain status ailment potentially causing alarm.

Recommended Videos

Your new friends in Palworld will encounter health problems if you don’t look after them properly, like getting Weakened or Depressed, and they’ll need some TLC from you to resolve their issues. One of the most common Status ailments Pals can get is a Sprain. Though it sounds serious, Sprains are thankfully remedied easily with the right steps—and we’ve got everything you need to know, so you don’t need a PhD in medicine.

How to cure Pals’ Sprain status ailment

Basic resources required. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To cure the Sprain Pal status ailment in Palworld, you need to use Low Grade Medical Supplies. Fortunately, this common resource is not hard to get ahold of, and there are several ways to get a decent crop of them.

The easiest method to get Low Grade Medical Supplies in Palworld is to craft them at the Medieval Medicine Workbench, which unlocks when you reach Level 12. It requires five Red Berries and two Horns to craft.

Human enemies, like Syndicate Members, can also drop Low Grade Medical Supplies that you can quickly grab, while Lifmunk, Flopie, and Vaelet can all drop Low Grade Medical Supplies too when when you catch or defeat them.

If you do find yourself short on options, you can also purchase Low Grade Medical Supplies from Merchants for a price of 240 Gold. That said, I’d recommend saving your Gold for better-quality items like Medical Supplies and High Grade Medical Supplies, which are harder to craft.

Whichever route you go down to get Low Grade Medical Supplies, it won’t be too difficult to cure your Pals from the Sprain status ailment, and they’ll quickly be working at their best in no time at all.