How to breed Felbat in Palworld

Felbat is a strong Dark-type Pal, and it's worth breeding.
Eva Martinello
Published: Feb 2, 2024 06:01 am
Felbat battling against Palworld player and Daedream
Felbat isn’t an easy Pal to get in Palworld, so breeding is your best bet to get it early. It’s a strong Dark creature that’s useful in your combat team, as well as in your base.

If you don’t get Felbat through breeding, you can encounter it in the Mountain Stream Grotto dungeon. They are level 23, similar to the Felbat boss you can challenge. But if you hatch Felbat from an Egg, you can get it as soon as level 19, after you unlock breeding.

It takes some time and effort to build a base able to breed, but it’s worth it. At level 19, you can spend Technology Points to get the Breeding Farm recipe. You also need Cake to begin the breeding process, and an Egg Incubator to hatch the egg. Here’s how to get Felbat through breeding in Palworld.

How to get a Felbat Egg in Palworld

Felbat's Paldeck page in Palworld.
Mind the fangs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are eight possible combinations of Pals you can breed to get Felbat in Palworld, so there’s a high chance you already have the Pals you need to get the Egg. Here is the list:

  • Rooby and Celaray
  • Chikipi and Penking
  • Penking and Teafant
  • Rushoar and Celaray
  • Rushoar and Melpaca
  • Lifmunk and Incineram
  • Penking and Mau
  • Felbat and Felbat

Instead of combining Pals specifically to breed this Pal, you can also try and get it from Dark Eggs, too. It’s more of a long shot, because you can get pretty much any Dark-type Pal from Dark Eggs, but it’s worth grabbing them whenever you see one if you’re keen to get your hands on a Felbat.

Felbat stats in Palworld

Felbat is strong both in combat and when working at your base. Here are the full stats for Felbat in Palworld:

  • Element: Dark
  • Partner SkillLife Steal
    • “While fighting together, grants the player and Felbat life steal effect that absorbs some of the received damage and restores HP.”
  • Work Suitability: Medicine Production level three
  • Potential Drops: Cloth, Small Pal Soul
  • Hunger: 5/10
Read Article How to find and catch Foxcicle in Palworld
Ice fox creature in front of ice.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Foxcicle in Palworld
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to find and catch Blazehowl in Palworld
Players flying around on their Pals
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to find and catch Blazehowl in Palworld
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 2, 2024
Read Article All Palworld Island names
A screenshot of a player flying on a Beakon above mountains in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
All Palworld Island names
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article What is Bloodshot Eyes in Palworld and how to cure it
pals working on job ibn palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
What is Bloodshot Eyes in Palworld and how to cure it
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Feb 1, 2024
Read Article Best Pals for Mining in Palworld
Reptyro being petted in Palworld.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Best Pals for Mining in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies and others Feb 1, 2024
Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.