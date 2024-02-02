How to breed Felbat in Palworld

Felbat isn’t an easy Pal to get in Palworld, so breeding is your best bet to get it early. It’s a strong Dark creature that’s useful in your combat team, as well as in your base.

Recommended Videos

If you don’t get Felbat through breeding, you can encounter it in the Mountain Stream Grotto dungeon. They are level 23, similar to the Felbat boss you can challenge. But if you hatch Felbat from an Egg, you can get it as soon as level 19, after you unlock breeding.

It takes some time and effort to build a base able to breed, but it’s worth it. At level 19, you can spend Technology Points to get the Breeding Farm recipe. You also need Cake to begin the breeding process, and an Egg Incubator to hatch the egg. Here’s how to get Felbat through breeding in Palworld.

How to get a Felbat Egg in Palworld

Mind the fangs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are eight possible combinations of Pals you can breed to get Felbat in Palworld, so there’s a high chance you already have the Pals you need to get the Egg. Here is the list:

Rooby and Celaray

Chikipi and Penking

Penking and Teafant

Rushoar and Celaray

Rushoar and Melpaca

Lifmunk and Incineram

Penking and Mau

Felbat and Felbat

Instead of combining Pals specifically to breed this Pal, you can also try and get it from Dark Eggs, too. It’s more of a long shot, because you can get pretty much any Dark-type Pal from Dark Eggs, but it’s worth grabbing them whenever you see one if you’re keen to get your hands on a Felbat.

Felbat stats in Palworld

Felbat is strong both in combat and when working at your base. Here are the full stats for Felbat in Palworld: