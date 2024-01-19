Category:
Palworld

How to find Small Pal Soul in Palworld

They are rare at first but become more common later.

Aleksandar Perišić

Published: Jan 19, 2024 10:30 am
A Pal in Palworld shown alongside eggs and explosions.


Making your Pals battle and work isn’t the only way to enhance them in Palworld. You can also boost their status using various items. Small Pal Souls are used for just that. Unfortunately, during the early game, these are rare, but not to worry, I’ll help you find them.

Where to find Small Pal Soul in Palworld

Palworld player opening a treasure chest
Treasure chests have plenty of soul. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Small Pal Souls early is to find them inside treasure chests. So, get out there and explore. Fortunately, exploring Palworld is fun. The landscapes have a lot of cliffs, waterfalls, structures, and hidden areas. Many of them have hidden treasure chests, so it shouldn’t take long for you to find one. More importantly, most early chests have plenty of Small Pal Souls. 

I managed to find six Small Pal Souls in three treasure chests (each one had two)

Can Pals drop Souls in Palworld?

Nox's Paldeck page in Palworld.
This little guy can drop Small Pal Souls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, they can. Pals like Nox, Cawgnito, and Tombat can drop Small Pal Souls. Once you find these Pals out in the wild, simply fight or capture them, and you should have plenty of Souls.

Unfortunately, you have to progress through the game a little to get to them. Later, you’ll also need Medium Pal Souls and Large Pal Souls. As you can imagine, these are dropped from much tougher Pals.

How to use Small Pal Soul in Palworld

Use Small Pal Souls at the Statue of Power. You can craft a Statue of Power when you reach level eight. It’s also the first thing you can buy with ancient knowledge points. To build the statue, you need 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments.

Once you have the statue, place it in the world and interact with it. Here, you can enhance your capturing power using Lifmunk Effigy or your Pals individual status using Small (and larger) Pal Souls. 

That’s it. Now go out there and look for some Treasure Chests. Just because the game is about capturing creatures, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go out there and look for treasure. Have fun and try to be kind to your Pals.

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.