Dark Fragments are one of the new resources to find in Palworld, and they are used to manufacture saddles, a weapon for new pals, and boots that help you jump higher than usual.

Here’s everything that you need to know about getting Dark Fragments in Palworld.

How to get Dark Fragment in Palworld, explained

Always keep them safe! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the Dark Fragment in Palworld, you need to make your way to Feybreak Island, which is located south of the existing volcanic island. You can’t use the flying mount to reach this area, so you’ll need to rely on your water pals like Jormuntide to help you reach the place. Once you reach it, you need to wait til night to capture or eliminate the new Dark Pals, which spawn at the new island.

The Dark Pals always spawn at above level 50, so if you’re someone who doesn’t have the best gear and weapons, we’d recommend you to level up and then visit the place with the right preparation. As you’d mostly be dealing with Dark Pals, consider taking heavy-hitting Dragon-type pals like Astegon or Jetragon to make your life easier.

Here is a list of Dark Pals who always drop Dark Fragments in Palworld:

Starryon

Omascul

Splatterina

Dazzi Noct

Kitsun Noct

Each capture or elimination of these Dark Pals yields one to three Dark Fragments, which is great for farming this material in large quantities. Apart from finding these Pals in the wild, you can also eliminate the bosses and the Rampaging versions of these Pals, which are harder to kill but drop a considerable amount of Dark Fragments.

How to use Dark Fragment in Palworld

The Homing Module increases your odds of capturing more pals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a steady supply of Dark Fragments in your inventory, you can use them to craft multiple items. You can use Dark Fragments to make Nyafia’s Shotgun, and you can give the weapon to the pal to assist you with heavy damage on your enemies. Apart from the weapon, several new pals like Smokie, who helps you to detect Chromite, and other pals like Starryon and Xenolord need Dark Fragments to make their saddles.

You can also use Dark Fragments to make the new Double Air Dash Boots and Triple Jump boots, giving you extra mobility and letting you make higher jumps, which is critical to navigating the challenging terrain on foot and reaching higher planes in absence of Flying Pals on the new island. It’s also a key ingredient in making the Dazzi Noct’s Necklace, which allows you to always keep the Pal by your side to help you in your fights even when you’re using different Pals from your party.

Lastly, you also need 50 of these Dark Fragments to make the Homing Module, which makes it easier to catch higher-level Pals.

