Hexolite is one of the most essential crafting resources added to Palworld with the recent Feybreak update, but it takes a myriad of materials and perseverance to make it.

Palworld’s Feybreak update introduces a whole new island with new Pals to capture, bosses to fight, and materials to farm. If you come across shiny crystals on this land, they are Hexolite Quartz, and you can’t use them in their raw form to make powerful late-game guns and armor.

Here’s everything that you need to know about Hexolite in Palworld and how to use it to make the best use of it in your games.

How to get Hexolite in Palworld, explained

Gigantic Furnace helps you make Hexolite. Screenshot by Dot Esports Hexolite requires quiet a lot of materials. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft Hexolite in Palworld, you must be level 56 to unlock the material’s recipe and get the recipe to build the Gigantic Furnance. The Gigantic Furnance requires 200 Flame Organs, 150 Plasteel, 100 polymers, and 20 Ancient Civilization Parts to make and it allows you to manufacture Hexolite.

Once you have a Gigantic Furnance, you can use pals like Jormuntide Ignis with high Kindling skills to fire it up. You can add multiple Fire pals to help speed up the smelting process. Now, you’re ready to make some Hexolite using different alloys. You need three main ingredients to make one.

Palworld: Hexolite crafting recipe

12 Hexolite Quartz: Make your way to the new Feybreak island, and you should spot multiple shiny white crystals on the ground. Mine this crystal using your pickaxe to get Hexolite Quartz. You can’t find this material anywhere else except the new island.

Make your way to the new Feybreak island, and you should spot multiple shiny white crystals on the ground. Mine this crystal using your pickaxe to get Hexolite Quartz. You can’t find this material anywhere else except the new island. Five Chromite: Chromite can be found on the new island using a new tool called the Metal Detector. You can also pair with a Pal called Smokie, who helps you track down this material.

Chromite can be found on the new island using a new tool called the Metal Detector. You can also pair with a Pal called Smokie, who helps you track down this material. 20 Ore: Ore is a common resource that you can find pretty much anywhere on the island, and it’s slightly brown in color. Use your pickaxe or any mining Pals to gather this resource and store it in your base.

After you’ve gathered all of these items, go to the Gigantic Furnance, and you can easily craft Hexolite to fuel your growth to the late game.

How to use Hexolite in Palworld

The Plasma Cannon is a very powerful weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hexolite is an essential resource that is imperative to crafting many powerful weapons like Laser Gatling Guns, Beam Swords, Advanced Bows, and Plasma Cannons. These have the highest damage numbers in the game and they can be used to clear end-game dungeons and bosses. Some ammo for these weapons, like Advanced Arrows and Plasma Cartridges, also require a bit of Hexolite.

You can also use Hexolite to create a variety of armor with different late-game, temperature-resistant stats and gain huge defensive buffs to survive a variety of terrain and enemies. You can make an Advanced Shield, which is the highest tier of shield in the game after the update, and even the Triple Jump Boots, which allow you to double jump in the air. You can also make several new buildings like the Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator, Advanced Medicine Facility, and many more using Hexolite.

If you’re struggling to catch high-level Pals, you can build an Advanced Sphere Assembly Line and craft a few Exotic Spheres, which help you to catch them with ease. Both of these items require Hexolite. Finally, you can use Hexolite to make Saddles for new pals such as Silvegis and Bastigor.

