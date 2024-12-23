You probably want to express yourself while hunting Pals in Palworld and making new friends in the wild. Here is where emotes come into play, but the game doesn’t exactly tell you where to find and use them.

Here’s everything you need to know about emoting in Palworld.

How to emote in Palworld, explained

Open the Action Wheel to find the Emotes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose any Emote to perform it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To emote in Palworld, press four on your keyboard and select the Emotes option in the wheel. The emotes appear here, showcasing a list of actions you can select from by hovering over the one you’d like to use and hitting left-click to execute. If you’re using a controller, then you need to press the right analog stick to bring up the action wheel and select the emote you want to perform.

Palworld: All emotes, listed

My teammate got some moves! Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are nine emotes to select from in Palworld. Here is a look at every emote and what they do in the game:

Beckon: The character makes energetic sounds and appreciative gestures like they’re ready to go on an adventure.

The character makes energetic sounds and appreciative gestures like they’re ready to go on an adventure. Wave: The character raises and waves their hand to greet another player.

The character raises and waves their hand to greet another player. Sit in a Chair: The emote makes the character sit in the air, but you would want to perform this near furniture to not look like a Wizard.

The emote makes the character sit in the air, but you would want to perform this near furniture to not look like a Wizard. Dance: The character performs the break-dance move of a headspin.

The character performs the break-dance move of a headspin. Sit on Ground: The character sits on the ground.

The character sits on the ground. Surprised: The character is in awe. Classic YouTube thumbnail face.

The character is in awe. Classic YouTube thumbnail face. Hand Over: The character extends their hand in one direction. The go-to emote for your friend asking for your powerful armor.

The character extends their hand in one direction. The go-to emote for your friend asking for your powerful armor. Kick: The character performs a high-kick, which is purely for show and it doesn’t hurt anyone. Use it against your friends to quickly take away precious materials after a hard fight.

The character performs a high-kick, which is purely for show and it doesn’t hurt anyone. Use it against your friends to quickly take away precious materials after a hard fight. Sleep: The character lies down on the ground and starts snoring. Although, sleeping on the bed to refresh the day is the best way to get some rest.

