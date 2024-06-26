How to get Plasteel in Palworld

Plasteel is one of the newest materials in Palworld which came with the Sakurajima update, and it can be pretty demanding to craft up.

If you’re one of those Palworld players who’ve already made their way to level 50, then it’s time to time to grow your Plasteel stock. It’s the key ingredient used to manufacture lategame armor, hard-hitting weapons, important structures like Refrigerated Crusher, and even the best of spheres: Ultimate spheres.

So, how do you go about making Plasteel in Palworld?

How to make Plasteel in Palworld

The Plasteel material can be unlocked at Level 50 at the Technology tree by spending technology points. After unlocking the material, you have to use your Electric Furnace (which will have already been unlocked at level 46).

To make one Plasteel, you need five Crude Oil, five Paldium fragments, and 10 Ores. Paldium fragments can be mined outside the spawn base, and Ores can be obtained by mining the shiny rocks on the map or building an Ore mining site and assigning a Pal with a higher mining proficiency to automate your collection of the material.

Collecting Crude Oil is a bit tricky as it’s a new material. You can gain it from the supply drops that spawn on Sakurajima island or build Crude Oil extractors and place them on the darker nodes on the map to slowly gain the material over time.

How to use Plasteel in Palworld

Once your Plasteel stock is up and running, it’s time to use the hammer in the forge. You can craft a variety of high-level items, like the Lightweight Plasteel armor, which gives you 400 defence and 1300 health points in addition to providing resistance to health and cold terrains. If that stat feels redundant, it also gives you enhanced carrying capacity to make it absolutely a must-have gear choice in the endgame.

All of the new lategame weapons like Grenade Launcher, Flamethrowers, Gatling Guns and Guided Missile Launchers need Plasteel to be crafted, and the highest rarity of shield, which is Ultra Shield, also needs Plasteel as one of its ingredients to make it in Palworld.

