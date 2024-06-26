All new Technologies in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Palworld’s long-awaited Sakurajima update has finally arrived and plenty of new additions are included—with new Technologies some of the most important.

Recommended Videos

Whether you want even more powerful Pal Spheres to help complete your Paldeck or new weapons to beat the newest Raid and Strongholds, Palworld‘s Sakurajima update has it all—and we’ve outlined every piece of new Technology here.

Every new Technology in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Whole new world. Image via Palworld Sakurajima Update trailer

From new weapons to resources, Palworld’s Sakurajima update has added a plethora of new Technology into the creature collecting game, the majority of which can only be accessed when you’ve reached the highest levels available.

You can see all the new pieces of Technology added to Palworld below, alongside the level needed to unlock and how to craft them.

Level Technology Crafting 16 Lockpicking Tool v1 10x Ingot

10x Paldium Fragment

5x Nail 28 Lockpicking Tool v2 20x Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment

10x Nail 37 Meteor Launcher 100x Meteorite Fragment

30x Refined Ingot

20x Paldium Fragment 50 Plasteel Armor 50x Plasteel

30x Pal Metal Ingot

10x High Quality Cloth 50 Plasteel 5x Crude Oil

5x Paldium Fragment

10x Ore 50 Crude Oil Extractor 250x Pal Metal Ingot

50x Circuit Board 51 Ultimate Sphere 20x Paldium Fragment

10x Pal Metal Ingot

5x Carbon Fiber

1x Plasteel 51 Plasteel Helmet 40x Plasteel

25x Pal Metal Ingot 51 Laser Rifle 50x Pal Metal Ingot

60x Plasteel

40x Carbon Fiber 51 Energy Cartridge 5x Electric Organ

1x Pal Metal Ingot 51 Cold Food Box 20x Pal Metal Ingot

20x Plasteel

50x Ice Organ 51 Lockpicking Tool v3 30x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Paldium Fragment

20x Nail 52 Hyper Glider 40x Pal Metal Ingot

200x Wood

50x Carbon Fiber

20x High Quality Cloth 52 Flamethrower 40x Pal Metal Ingot

50x Plasteel

35x Carbon Fiber

30x Flame Organ 52 Flamethrower Fuel 1x Crude Oil 52 Refrigerated Crusher 50x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Plasteel

50x Ice Organ 52 Sulfur Mine 70x Stone

100x Sulfur

30x Paldium Fragment 53 Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor 50x Plasteel

30x Pal Metal Ingot

10x High Quality Cloth

20x Flame Organ 53 Grenade Launcher 75x Pal Metal Ingot

80x Plasteel

60x Carbon Fiber 53 Grenade Ammo 1x Pal Metal Ingot

20x Fiber

3x Gunpowder 53 Frag Grenade Mk2 20x Fiber

3x Pal Metal Ingot

3x Gunpowder

3x Crude Oil 53 Coal Mine 70x Stone

100x Coal

30x Paldium Fragment 54 Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor 50x Plasteel

30x Pal Metal Ingot

10x High Quality Cloth

20x Ice Organ 54 Gatling Gun 150x Pal Metal Ingot

100x Plasteel

140x Carbon Fiber 54 Gatling Gun Bullet 1x Pal Metal Ingot

3x Gunpowder 54 Pal Disassembly Conveyor 100x Pal Metal Ingot

30x Circuit Board

30x Nail

30x Plasteel 55 Ultra Shield 50x Ancient Civilization Parts

150x Paldium Fragment

50x Plasteel

30x Ancient Civilization Core 55 Lightweight Plasteel Armor 100x Plasteel

30x Pal Metal Ingot

10x High Quality Cloth 55 Guided Missile Launcher 100x Pal Metal Ingot

50x Plasteel

100x Carbon Fiber

20x Circuit Board 55 Missile Ammo 1x Pal Metal Ingot

1x Crude Oil

1x Circuit Board

1x Pal Fluids

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy