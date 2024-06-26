All new Technologies in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Palworld’s long-awaited Sakurajima update has finally arrived and plenty of new additions are included—with new Technologies some of the most important.
Whether you want even more powerful Pal Spheres to help complete your Paldeck or new weapons to beat the newest Raid and Strongholds, Palworld‘s Sakurajima update has it all—and we’ve outlined every piece of new Technology here.
Every new Technology in Palworld’s Sakurajima update
From new weapons to resources, Palworld’s Sakurajima update has added a plethora of new Technology into the creature collecting game, the majority of which can only be accessed when you’ve reached the highest levels available.
You can see all the new pieces of Technology added to Palworld below, alongside the level needed to unlock and how to craft them.
|Level
|Technology
|Crafting
|16
|Lockpicking Tool v1
|10x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
5x Nail
|28
|Lockpicking Tool v2
|20x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
10x Nail
|37
|Meteor Launcher
|100x Meteorite Fragment
30x Refined Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
|50
|Plasteel Armor
|50x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
|50
|Plasteel
|5x Crude Oil
5x Paldium Fragment
10x Ore
|50
|Crude Oil Extractor
|250x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Circuit Board
|51
|Ultimate Sphere
|20x Paldium Fragment
10x Pal Metal Ingot
5x Carbon Fiber
1x Plasteel
|51
|Plasteel Helmet
|40x Plasteel
25x Pal Metal Ingot
|51
|Laser Rifle
|50x Pal Metal Ingot
60x Plasteel
40x Carbon Fiber
|
|51
|Energy Cartridge
|5x Electric Organ
1x Pal Metal Ingot
|51
|Cold Food Box
|20x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Plasteel
50x Ice Organ
|51
|Lockpicking Tool v3
|30x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Paldium Fragment
20x Nail
|52
|Hyper Glider
|40x Pal Metal Ingot
200x Wood
50x Carbon Fiber
20x High Quality Cloth
|52
|Flamethrower
|40x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Plasteel
35x Carbon Fiber
30x Flame Organ
|52
|Flamethrower Fuel
|1x Crude Oil
|52
|Refrigerated Crusher
|50x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Plasteel
50x Ice Organ
|52
|Sulfur Mine
|70x Stone
100x Sulfur
30x Paldium Fragment
|53
|Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor
|50x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
20x Flame Organ
|53
|Grenade Launcher
|75x Pal Metal Ingot
80x Plasteel
60x Carbon Fiber
|
|53
|Grenade Ammo
|1x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Fiber
3x Gunpowder
|53
|Frag Grenade Mk2
|20x Fiber
3x Pal Metal Ingot
3x Gunpowder
3x Crude Oil
|53
|Coal Mine
|70x Stone
100x Coal
30x Paldium Fragment
|54
|Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor
|50x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
20x Ice Organ
|54
|Gatling Gun
|150x Pal Metal Ingot
100x Plasteel
140x Carbon Fiber
|54
|Gatling Gun Bullet
|1x Pal Metal Ingot
3x Gunpowder
|54
|Pal Disassembly Conveyor
|100x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Circuit Board
30x Nail
30x Plasteel
|55
|Ultra Shield
|50x Ancient Civilization Parts
150x Paldium Fragment
50x Plasteel
30x Ancient Civilization Core
|55
|Lightweight Plasteel Armor
|100x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
|55
|Guided Missile Launcher
|100x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Plasteel
100x Carbon Fiber
20x Circuit Board
|55
|Missile Ammo
|1x Pal Metal Ingot
1x Crude Oil
1x Circuit Board
1x Pal Fluids
