Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Promotional keyart for Palworld's Sakurajima Update.
Image via Pocketpair
Category:
Palworld

All new Technologies in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

Get gathering.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 26, 2024 06:09 pm

Palworld’s long-awaited Sakurajima update has finally arrived and plenty of new additions are included—with new Technologies some of the most important.

Recommended Videos

Whether you want even more powerful Pal Spheres to help complete your Paldeck or new weapons to beat the newest Raid and Strongholds, Palworld‘s Sakurajima update has it all—and we’ve outlined every piece of new Technology here.

Every new Technology in Palworld’s Sakurajima update

player riding into new land in palworld
Whole new world. Image via Palworld Sakurajima Update trailer

From new weapons to resources, Palworld’s Sakurajima update has added a plethora of new Technology into the creature collecting game, the majority of which can only be accessed when you’ve reached the highest levels available.

You can see all the new pieces of Technology added to Palworld below, alongside the level needed to unlock and how to craft them.

LevelTechnologyCrafting
16Lockpicking Tool v110x Ingot
10x Paldium Fragment
5x Nail
28Lockpicking Tool v220x Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
10x Nail
37Meteor Launcher100x Meteorite Fragment
30x Refined Ingot
20x Paldium Fragment
50Plasteel Armor50x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
50 Plasteel5x Crude Oil
5x Paldium Fragment
10x Ore
50Crude Oil Extractor250x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Circuit Board
51Ultimate Sphere20x Paldium Fragment
10x Pal Metal Ingot
5x Carbon Fiber
1x Plasteel
51Plasteel Helmet40x Plasteel
25x Pal Metal Ingot
51Laser Rifle50x Pal Metal Ingot
60x Plasteel
40x Carbon Fiber
51Energy Cartridge5x Electric Organ
1x Pal Metal Ingot
51Cold Food Box20x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Plasteel
50x Ice Organ
51Lockpicking Tool v330x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Paldium Fragment
20x Nail
52Hyper Glider40x Pal Metal Ingot
200x Wood
50x Carbon Fiber
20x High Quality Cloth
52Flamethrower40x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Plasteel
35x Carbon Fiber
30x Flame Organ
52Flamethrower Fuel1x Crude Oil
52Refrigerated Crusher50x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Plasteel
50x Ice Organ
52Sulfur Mine70x Stone
100x Sulfur
30x Paldium Fragment
53Heat Resistant Plasteel Armor50x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
20x Flame Organ
53Grenade Launcher75x Pal Metal Ingot
80x Plasteel
60x Carbon Fiber
53Grenade Ammo1x Pal Metal Ingot
20x Fiber
3x Gunpowder
53Frag Grenade Mk220x Fiber
3x Pal Metal Ingot
3x Gunpowder
3x Crude Oil
53Coal Mine70x Stone
100x Coal
30x Paldium Fragment
54Cold Resistant Plasteel Armor50x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
20x Ice Organ
54Gatling Gun150x Pal Metal Ingot
100x Plasteel
140x Carbon Fiber
54Gatling Gun Bullet1x Pal Metal Ingot
3x Gunpowder
54Pal Disassembly Conveyor100x Pal Metal Ingot
30x Circuit Board
30x Nail
30x Plasteel
55Ultra Shield50x Ancient Civilization Parts
150x Paldium Fragment
50x Plasteel
30x Ancient Civilization Core
55Lightweight Plasteel Armor100x Plasteel
30x Pal Metal Ingot
10x High Quality Cloth
55Guided Missile Launcher100x Pal Metal Ingot
50x Plasteel
100x Carbon Fiber
20x Circuit Board
55Missile Ammo1x Pal Metal Ingot
1x Crude Oil
1x Circuit Board
1x Pal Fluids
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv