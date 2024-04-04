How to make an Ore Mining Site in Palworld

Palworld’s Patch v0.2.0.6 added a bunch of new Technology items, including a new Ore Mining Site, making it easier for players to farm Ore. If you are looking to add an easily-accessible Ore-producing station to your base, here’s how you can unlock and build this site.

How to unlock Ore Mining Site in Palworld

To build an Ore Mining Site in Palworld after the April 4 update, you first have to unlock it from the Technology tab. The recipe for an Ore Mining Site opens up at Level 15, following which you will need two Ancient Technology Points to unlock it.

You can earn Ancient Technology Points by defeating Alpha Pals, as well as Cave and Tower Bosses. If you are still in the early game phase, don’t worry, as there are plenty of easy Alpha Pals between levels 10 and 20 that you can challenge in Palworld and earn some crucial Ancient Technology Points for the Ore Mining Site.

How to make Ore Mining Site in Palworld

Ore Mining Site, here we go! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you unlock the recipe, you can build an Ore Mining Site in your Palworld base. The requirements are pretty basic, so if you have been focusing on sourcing crucial ingredients, you should already be good to go:

50 Stones 25 Ingot 20 Palladium Fragment

With these ingredients in stock, open the Build menu and you should find the option to set up an Ore Mining Site under the Production tab. Place it in an eligible location and then hold to start building it. Make sure you have Pals suitable for mining to be able to use the Ore Mining Site.

Once you have an Ore Mining Site, you shouldn’t have to worry about running out of Ore in Palworld anymore. Neither do you have to set up a whole base dedicated to farming Ore.

