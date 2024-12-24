How to catch Silvegis in Palworld

Silvegis is one of the Dragon-type Pals added in the Palworld Feybreak Island update. This Legendary Pal is a powerful creature with a Level 59 boss fight. We will go over Silvegis’ location in Palworld and how you can capture and get it.

Silvegis location in Palworld

You can find Silvegis at the end of the Sheild Dragon Tunnel. The entrance is located at the coordinates (-972, 978), and you’ll have to walk for a while before you reach Silvegis. The boss fight starts as soon as you reach the open section of the cave.

Map location for the entrance to Shield Dragon Tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Silvegis Boss fight tips

Since Silvegis is a Dragon-type, it’s weak to Ice, so be sure to bring a powerful Ice-type Pal along with you. We suggest bringing Frostallion if possible, but any high-level Ice-type Pal work. Make sure to put them away when Silvegis is on low HP, or they might defeat it.

To have a better chance to capture Silvegis, aim for Sphere Critical hits(newly added feature) by aiming your Pal Sphere at Silvegis’ head and stock up on your highest rarity Pal Spheres.

The new Plasma Minigun weapon is the best way to melt through Silvegis’ HP quickly. But watch out for the shield charge, as it can block all your damage and run you down.

Watch out for Silvegis’ Ice attack, as it can freeze you in place, and you might get one shot afterward.

It’s possible for multiple Silvegis to spawn in this location, so be prepared to retreat if you’re not ready to take all of them on.

Silvegis stats and skills

Silvegis is a Dragon-type Pal with the appearance of a dragon-like pegasus. Its standout skill is the shield charge that blocks all incoming damage while charging up a powerful ramming attack. Silvegis has the unique passive Aegis Shield, which increases in duration when using Aegis Charge while mounted. This is useful for one-shotting pals while riding it.

Silvegis Paldeck entry. Screenshot via Dot Esports

As for the base building, Silvegis can provide Level 3 Lumbering to help you collect wood. Here is a list of all of Silvegis’ abilities

Skill name Level Power Description Dragon Cannon 1 30 Hurls an energy ball imbued with draconic energy at an enemy. Icicle Cutter 7 55 Creates a crescent blade of ice and hurls it forward. Iceberg 15 70 Summons a sharp ice lance under an enemy. Draconic Breath 22 70 Exhales breath imbued with draconic energy, dealing continuous damage to those in front of it. Blast Cannon 30 100 Fires an energy bullet imbued with dragon power at the enemy’s location. Charge Cannon 40 140 Fires an energy orb infused with draconic power at the enemy. Aegis Charge 50 170 Silvegis’s exclusive skill. Deploys a shield in front, then charges forward.

Silvegis breeding

It’s actually possible to breed your own Silvegis instead of dealing with the boss fight. It’s possible for Silvegis to hatch from Huge Dragon Eggs. We don’t know the exact breeding combination at the time of writing this, but it’s possible to find Huge Dragon Eggs that spawn Silvegis by exploring Feybreak Island.

While you’re here, you should also check out the list of all new Pals in Feybreak Island and how the new expeditions work.

