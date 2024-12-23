Forgot password
Player with tamed Faleris Aqua in Palworld
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Palworld

All new Pals in the Palworld Feybreak update

Here's every new Pal added to Palworld with the Feybreak Island update.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|

Published: Dec 23, 2024 02:23 pm

Pocketpair is back with the biggest Palworld update of 2024, and it brings several new Pals for hunters to catch and add to their collection. 

The highly anticipated Feybreak update went live on Dec. 23 just in time for the holiday celebration. Besides featuring a gigantic new island full of surprises, Pals, and other features, it also includes a small teaser to an exciting collaboration heading our way in 2025. 

If you’re looking to expand your Palpedia to prove your hunting prowess this holiday season, here’s a list of all new Pals added to Palworld with the Feybreak update.

Palworld Feybreak: All new Pals

Palworld’s Feybreak update added 23 new Pals to the Palpedia, varying in types, strengths, and weaknesses. Some of them are totally new creatures, while others are variations of existing species. Most of these new Pals are exclusively found on the Feybreak Island, so be sure to keep an eye out while exploring.

Before you set out to catch them, make sure you’re well-equipped to handle a high-level region like the Feybreak Island. We recommend keeping the best weapons, armor, accessories, and a formidable Pal team on your side before undertaking the challenge.

No. 5B: Foxsparks Cryst

  • Type: Ice
Foxsparks Cryst Palworld
A cryst form of the beloved fire Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No.35B: Caprity Noct

  • Type: Dark
Caprity Noct Palworld
More powerful than the Caprity we know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No.39B: Ribbuny Botan

  • Type: Grass
Ribbuny Botan Palworld
Grassy goodness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 46B Loupmoon Cryst

  • Type: Ice
Loopmoon Cryst Palworld
Loopmoon in Cryst form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 61B Kitsun Noct

  • Type: Dark, Electric
Kitsune Noct
Kitsune in Purple and Blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 62B Dazzi Noct

  • Type: Dark
Dazzi Noct
Dazzle in black. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 83B: Cryolinx Terra

  • Type: Ground
Cryolinx Terra Palworld
Terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 93B: Fenglope Lux

  • Type: Electric
Fenglope Lux Palworld
The goodness of Fenglope, now in electric form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 105B: Faleris Aqua

  • Type: Water
Faleris Aqua Palworld
Show the power of aqua with this bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 127: Xenolord

  • Type: Dark, Dragon
Xenolord Palworld
A Meterorite Drop exclusive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 128: Nitemary

  • Type: Dark
Nitemary Palworld
As graceful as it can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 129 Starryon

  • Type: Dark
Starryeon Palworld
The starry horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 130 Silvegis

  • Type: Dragon
Silvegis Palworld
Love the grandeur! Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 131 Smokie

  • Type: Dark
Smokie Palworld
Dig, Dog! Dig! Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 132 Celesdir

  • Type: Neutral
Celesdir Palworld
A celestial horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 133 Omascul

  • Type: Dark
Omascul Palworld
The fantastic owl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 134 Splatterina

  • Type: Dark
Splatterina Palworld
Splatter your way to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 135 Tarantriss

  • Type: Dark
Tarantriss Palworld
Tarantriss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 136 Azurmane

  • Type: Electric
Azurmane Palworld
Super fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 137 Bastigor

  • Type: Ice
Bastigor Palworld
The manly beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 138: Prunelia

  • Type: Grass, Dark
Prunelia
Prune your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 139: Nyafia

  • Type: Dark
Nyafia Palworld
The cat is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 140: Gildane

  • Type: Ground
Gildane Palworld
Elegant and gilded. Screenshot by Dot Esports
