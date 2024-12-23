All new Pals in the Palworld Feybreak update

Pocketpair is back with the biggest Palworld update of 2024, and it brings several new Pals for hunters to catch and add to their collection.
The highly anticipated Feybreak update went live on Dec. 23 just in time for the holiday celebration. Besides featuring a gigantic new island full of surprises, Pals, and other features, it also includes a small teaser to an exciting collaboration heading our way in 2025.
If you’re looking to expand your Palpedia to prove your hunting prowess this holiday season, here’s a list of all new Pals added to Palworld with the Feybreak update.
Palworld Feybreak: All new Pals
Palworld’s Feybreak update added 23 new Pals to the Palpedia, varying in types, strengths, and weaknesses. Some of them are totally new creatures, while others are variations of existing species. Most of these new Pals are exclusively found on the Feybreak Island, so be sure to keep an eye out while exploring.
Before you set out to catch them, make sure you’re well-equipped to handle a high-level region like the Feybreak Island. We recommend keeping the best weapons, armor, accessories, and a formidable Pal team on your side before undertaking the challenge.
No. 5B: Foxsparks Cryst
- Type: Ice
No.35B: Caprity Noct
- Type: Dark
No.39B: Ribbuny Botan
- Type: Grass
No. 46B Loupmoon Cryst
- Type: Ice
No. 61B Kitsun Noct
- Type: Dark, Electric
No. 62B Dazzi Noct
- Type: Dark
No. 83B: Cryolinx Terra
- Type: Ground
No. 93B: Fenglope Lux
- Type: Electric
No. 105B: Faleris Aqua
- Type: Water
No. 127: Xenolord
- Type: Dark, Dragon
No. 128: Nitemary
- Type: Dark
No. 129 Starryon
- Type: Dark
No. 130 Silvegis
- Type: Dragon
No. 131 Smokie
- Type: Dark
No. 132 Celesdir
- Type: Neutral
No. 133 Omascul
- Type: Dark
No. 134 Splatterina
- Type: Dark
No. 135 Tarantriss
- Type: Dark
No. 136 Azurmane
- Type: Electric
No. 137 Bastigor
- Type: Ice
No. 138: Prunelia
- Type: Grass, Dark
No. 139: Nyafia
- Type: Dark
No. 140: Gildane
- Type: Ground
Published: Dec 23, 2024 02:23 pm