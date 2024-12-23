All new Pals in the Palworld Feybreak update

Pocketpair is back with the biggest Palworld update of 2024, and it brings several new Pals for hunters to catch and add to their collection.

The highly anticipated Feybreak update went live on Dec. 23 just in time for the holiday celebration. Besides featuring a gigantic new island full of surprises, Pals, and other features, it also includes a small teaser to an exciting collaboration heading our way in 2025.

If you’re looking to expand your Palpedia to prove your hunting prowess this holiday season, here’s a list of all new Pals added to Palworld with the Feybreak update.

Palworld Feybreak: All new Pals

Palworld’s Feybreak update added 23 new Pals to the Palpedia, varying in types, strengths, and weaknesses. Some of them are totally new creatures, while others are variations of existing species. Most of these new Pals are exclusively found on the Feybreak Island, so be sure to keep an eye out while exploring.

Before you set out to catch them, make sure you’re well-equipped to handle a high-level region like the Feybreak Island. We recommend keeping the best weapons, armor, accessories, and a formidable Pal team on your side before undertaking the challenge.

No. 5B: Foxsparks Cryst

Type: Ice

A cryst form of the beloved fire Pal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No.35B: Caprity Noct

Type: Dark

More powerful than the Caprity we know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No.39B: Ribbuny Botan

Type: Grass

Grassy goodness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 46B Loupmoon Cryst

Type: Ice

Loopmoon in Cryst form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 61B Kitsun Noct

Type: Dark, Electric

Kitsune in Purple and Blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 62B Dazzi Noct

Type: Dark

Dazzle in black. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 83B: Cryolinx Terra

Type: Ground

Terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 93B: Fenglope Lux

Type: Electric

The goodness of Fenglope, now in electric form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 105B: Faleris Aqua

Type: Water

Show the power of aqua with this bird. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 127: Xenolord

Type: Dark, Dragon

A Meterorite Drop exclusive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 128: Nitemary

Type: Dark

As graceful as it can get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 129 Starryon

Type: Dark

The starry horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 130 Silvegis

Type: Dragon

Love the grandeur! Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 131 Smokie

Type: Dark

Dig, Dog! Dig! Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 132 Celesdir

Type: Neutral

A celestial horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 133 Omascul

Type: Dark

The fantastic owl. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 134 Splatterina

Type: Dark

Splatter your way to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 135 Tarantriss

Type: Dark

Tarantriss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 136 Azurmane

Type: Electric

Super fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 137 Bastigor

Type: Ice

The manly beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 138: Prunelia

Type: Grass, Dark

Prune your enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 139: Nyafia

Type: Dark

The cat is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No. 140: Gildane

Type: Ground

Elegant and gilded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

