How to breed Cawgnito in Palworld

There are plenty of Pals to collect in Palworld, but some, like Cawgnito, are nocturnal and can be difficult to catch. Luckily for you, we’re here to tell you how to breed Cawgnito.

Recommended Videos

This Dark-type Pal isn’t the rarest you can find in Palworld, nor is it among the strongest, but it has its uses, and it’s a necessary catch to tick off in your Paldeck. Plus, it always helps to have every Pal at your disposal for breeding purposes.

If you’d rather not venture out on a dark night to add Cawgnito to your collection, the good news is it’s an easy Pal to breed, and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get a Cawgnito egg in Palworld

In-Cawgnito. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is an abundance of breeding combinations in Palworld that will result in an egg with a Cawgnito inside, giving you an array of options when you’re looking for the best Passive Skills to imprint on your hatched Pal.

We’ve selected 10 breeding combinations below to give you a variety of options, all of which include Pals that are easily accessible early in the game.

Lamball and Univolt

Cattiva and Katress

Foxparks and Tombat

Fuack and Dinossom

Tanzee and Mozzarina

Pengullet and Chillet

Jolthog and Arsox

Gumoss and Eikthyrdeer

Daedream and Caprity

Killamari and Celaray

If you’re looking to breed Cawgnito, you should be easily able to get your hands on one of the pairs above. Once you’ve got your egg, put it in the Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch—or speed up the process if you can’t wait.

Cawgnito stats in Palworld

Cawgnito may not have the skills that other Pals do to make it a must-have in your base or your party, but it can still come in handy, particularly with its Partner Skill that can inflict heavy damage when you’re in a fight.