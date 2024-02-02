Category:
How to breed Cawgnito in Palworld

Caw-some.
There are plenty of Pals to collect in Palworld, but some, like Cawgnito, are nocturnal and can be difficult to catch. Luckily for you, we’re here to tell you how to breed Cawgnito.

This Dark-type Pal isn’t the rarest you can find in Palworld, nor is it among the strongest, but it has its uses, and it’s a necessary catch to tick off in your Paldeck. Plus, it always helps to have every Pal at your disposal for breeding purposes.

If you’d rather not venture out on a dark night to add Cawgnito to your collection, the good news is it’s an easy Pal to breed, and we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get a Cawgnito egg in Palworld

Cawgnito's Paldeck page in Palworld.
In-Cawgnito. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is an abundance of breeding combinations in Palworld that will result in an egg with a Cawgnito inside, giving you an array of options when you’re looking for the best Passive Skills to imprint on your hatched Pal.

We’ve selected 10 breeding combinations below to give you a variety of options, all of which include Pals that are easily accessible early in the game.

If you’re looking to breed Cawgnito, you should be easily able to get your hands on one of the pairs above. Once you’ve got your egg, put it in the Egg Incubator and wait for it to hatch—or speed up the process if you can’t wait.

Cawgnito stats in Palworld

Cawgnito may not have the skills that other Pals do to make it a must-have in your base or your party, but it can still come in handy, particularly with its Partner Skill that can inflict heavy damage when you’re in a fight.

  • Element: Dark
  • Partner Skill: Telepeck: “Teleports toward the target enemy and then performs a powerful attack”.
  • Work Suitability: Lumbering level one
  • Possible Drops: Bone, Venom Gland, Small Pal Soul
  • Hunger: 5/10
related content
Read Article How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld
Cinnamoth in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to get Lettuce Seeds in Palworld
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld
Blazehowl in a position of challenge.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Blazehowl in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to Butcher in Palworld
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to Butcher in Palworld
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
View of the Palpagos Islands while flying on a Nitewing in Palworld
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
Full Palworld map: All regions and key locations
Cale Michael Cale Michael and others Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to breed Foxcicle in Palworld
Ice fox creature in front of ice.
Category:
Palworld
Palworld
How to breed Foxcicle in Palworld
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
