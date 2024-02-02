Category:
Best Helzephyr breeding combinations in Palworld

There are some pretty great options.
Published: Feb 2, 2024 12:25 pm
The player petting a Helzephyr flying in the sky.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you successfully obtain a rare Pal like Helzephyr, you not only unlock one of the best Palword creatures but also many new breeding opportunities. Breeding is a really easy way to unlock otherwise hard-to-catch Pals, and Helzephyr is a superb one to use for this process.

All Pals have quite a selection of great breeding options you can use them for, so here are the best Helzephyr breeding combinations in Palworld.

Best Pals to breed Helzephyr with in Palworld

Helzephyr's Paldeck page in Palworld.
This Pal is one of the coolest-looking flying mounts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve obtained a Helzephyr for your Paldeck, there are some pretty great breeding combinations you can make using this Pal. Here are all of the absolute best Pals to breed with Helzephyr and what the offspring result is for doing so.

Parent oneParent twoOffpsring
HelzephyrMossandaJormuntide
HelzephyrFrostallionFrostallion Noct
HelzephyrLovanderAnubis
HelzephyrNitewingJormuntide
HelzephyrGrintaleQuivern
HelzephyrElizabeeMenasting
HelzephyrLoupmoonAnubis
HelzephyrMossanda LuxRelaxaurus
HelzephyrFoxcicleWumpo Botan
HelzephyrSweepaMammorest
HelzephyrGumossBlazehowl
HelzephyrTombatKingpaca
HelzephyrDirehowlBushi

With any of these pairings, the process for actually breeding a Helzephyr with another Pal functions exactly the same.

  • Start by unlocking the Breeding Farm.
    • This is available to purchase at level 19 of the Technology Tree for two Technology Points.
  • Cook up some Cake to place in the box in front of the Breeding Farm.
    • You need one Cake for every breeding partnership you want to use. Cake can be made using five Flour, eight Red Berries, seven Milk, eight Eggs, and two Honey.
  • Assign two Pals to the Breeding Farm.
    • One Pal needs to be male and the other Pal needs to be female.

As long as you’ve followed all of these steps, a marker that says “Breeding…” will then be hovering over the pen. There’s no official timer for how long this will take, but you can watch the circle around it fill up to get a general idea of how far along the process is.

The player looking at the Breeding Farm.
Breeding usually doesn’t take too long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you choose to use your Helzephyr as the male or female part of the breeding process won’t affect the outcome. You can also freely try out the same combination repeatedly until you end up with an offspring that has the Passive Skills you’re seeking. Offspring usually inherit at least one Passive Skill from their parents but they also might get more, which means some breeding combinations will be more successful than others.

I was able to use a Helzephyr and Mossanda pairing to unlock my very first Jormuntide, so you can potentially unlock a new entry in your Paldeck too using one of these powerful breeding combinations.

