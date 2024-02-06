Category:
Palworld

Best Azurobe breeding combinations in Palworld

A shortcut to some great Pals.
Josh Challies
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:42 am
A player in Palworld petting an Alpha Azurobe.
Breeding is the way to go if you want to expand your collection of Pals in Palworld. The best Azurobe breeding combinations can result in some great results.

Azurobe isn’t the easiest Pal to catch in Palworld because you’ll have to tackle the Alpha Azurobe or breed one to obtain it. But the hard work is worthwhile as you can use the best Azurobe breeding combinations to bolster your Pals.

Palworld has thousands of possible breeding combinations, but we’ve trimmed the fat and provided the best Azurobe breeding combinations to make your life easier.

Best Pals to breed with Azurobe in Palworld

Azurobe's Paldeck page in Palworld.
The thousands of breeding combinations in Palworld may seem daunting, but all the pairings have now been identified, so you can use Azurobe in breeding to obtain a certain Pal when paired with the right partner.

Our selection of the 10 best Azurobe breeding combinations includes Pals that are hard to obtain in the wild, can provide a huge boost to your base, or can be used in breeding themselves to obtain even stronger Pals.

Parent oneParent twoOffspring
AzurobeLamballFenglope
AzurobeTanzeeReindrix
AzurobeTeafantVerdash
AzurobeNoxDigtoise
AzurobeMossandaWumpo
AzurobeIncineramElphidran
AzurobeVanwyrmAnubis
AzurobeSibelyxWumpo Botan
AzurobePenkingGrintale
AzurobeDepressoLovander

When using any of the best Azurobe breeding combinations, it doesn’t matter whether Azurobe is the male or female in the pair. But I’d advise having a few Azurobes rotate in breeding to get the best Passive Skills for the offspring.

Azurobe can be used in lots of other breeding combinations in Palworld. But our selection of the best includes Pals that can be useful in a variety of situations and some that are difficult to catch in the world.

