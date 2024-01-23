How to find and catch Depresso in Palworld

Sometimes, you can just really identify with a video game character. For many, Depresso in Palworld is that character, so everyone’s trying to find and catch one for their collection.

Recommended Videos

Depresso is an adorable pal with what can only be described as “resting Pal face,” which often turns other Pals away from it. Because of its design, name, and comedic factor, Depresso has become an early favorite for Palworld players everywhere.

Here’s how to find one of everyone’s favorite Pals, Depresso, in Palworld.

Depresso type, work suitability, and more

Poor guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depresso is a dark element feline Pal in Palworld, and one that’s become popular very early on in the game’s lifespan thanks to its Eeyore-like demeanor. But that’s just the look on its face.

And just like all of us, Depresso functions on caffeine with its special partner skill. It’s honestly one of the most relatable Pals in the game. Here’s all of Depresso’s relevant information:

Element: Dark

Dark Partner Skill : Caffeine Inoculation (When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.)

: Caffeine Inoculation (When activated, Depresso drinks a massive amount of energy drinks, causing its movement speed to increase.) Work Suitability : Handiwork level one, Transporting level one, Mining level one

: Handiwork level one, Transporting level one, Mining level one Possible Drops: Venom Gland

Venom Gland Paldeck Bio: “It has few friends because of the perpetually grouchy look on its face, but it is in fact kindhearted. Some have seen it feeding Vixy who have strayed from their pack.”

Where to find Depresso in Palworld

Here’s where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Depresso can be found in many of the starting areas of the game, all marked on the map above in the blue areas. But the catch here is that Depresso can only be found and caught at night, so you will need to wait until it’s dark outside to venture outside of your camp to find them.

How to catch Depresso in Palworld

As you will be venturing outside at night, make sure to bring torches, just in case, and weaponry to weaken Depresso. Stock up on Pal Spheres and bring a Giga Sphere or Mega Sphere or two just in case you really want to make sure you grab the depressed Pal.

Since Depresso is low level, be careful not to kill it on accident. Use a weapon like a club or bat to weaken it and then throw your Pal Spheres at it to capture it to add to your own party, base, or collection.

Maybe if you become friends with Depresso, it won’t look so sad anymore.