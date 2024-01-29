Category:
Palworld

Palworld map level zones: Recommended level for each region

Go wherever you want but beware the danger zones.
Player riding a flying Pal in Palworld
Palworld is an open-world experience that you can tackle from any direction. That doesn’t mean Pocketpair doesn’t have the map laid out in a way that guides you to the best places to be using area levels that cleanly divide the world into zones. 

Nothing stops you from exploring Palworld’s entire map—at least once you have a good mount to get around to the different biomes. Every area has a natural progression that will automatically tell you which zones you should be exploring based on the level of your player and Pal party, though you can ignore that and try to force your way through. If you want a general idea of where you can go safely or a good spot to challenge yourself before the next Tower Boss, here is a general overview of each area’s level range. 

Palworld map level zones: Average Pal strength and level cap in each region

Each area of Palworld’s map has a general level range that most Pals, enemies, and bosses tend to abide by. No hard level cap or progression blockers stop you from visiting any zone, but if you aren’t prepared, you will likely be respawning at your base without some of your valuable items. 

As you travel through each area, you can generally get a feel for a biome’s difficulty by looking at the Pals spawning in the wild or the various enemy factions you might encounter. Alpha Pal Bosses might skew that number a little since they can be much stronger than anything else in the same zone, but those are outliers that you can simply avoid. 

If you don’t plan on using the accompanying marked map we have provided, here is a general look at recommended level ranges for each part of the Palworld map. If a specific Great Eagle Statue location is listed, the recommended level range generally extends to the entire surrounding area.

Area: By Great Eagle StatueRecommended level range
Plateau of BeginningsLevel one to 15
Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway BeachLevel one to 15
March and Eastern Wind IslandsLevel one to 15
Forgotten and Ice Wind IslandsLevel one to 15
Ancient Ritual SiteLevel 15 to 25
Sealed Realm of the Thunder DragonLevel 20 to 30
No. 1 Wildlife SanctuaryLevel 20 to 30
Free Pal Alliance Tower EntranceLevel 20 to 30
No Man’s TrailLevel 30 to 40
Eternal Pyre Tower EntranceLevel 30 to 40
PIDF Tower Entrance/Deep Sand DunesLevel 40+
Land of Absolute ZeroLevel 40+
No. 2 Wildlife SanctuaryLevel 40+
No. 3 Wildlife SanctuaryLevel 40+

These are only recommended levels. You can visit any area you want and attempt to grab some good loot or strong Pals early. But you need to bring some improved Pal Spheres if you want to get anything done.

