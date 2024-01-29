Palworld map level zones: Recommended level for each region

Palworld is an open-world experience that you can tackle from any direction. That doesn’t mean Pocketpair doesn’t have the map laid out in a way that guides you to the best places to be using area levels that cleanly divide the world into zones.

Nothing stops you from exploring Palworld’s entire map—at least once you have a good mount to get around to the different biomes. Every area has a natural progression that will automatically tell you which zones you should be exploring based on the level of your player and Pal party, though you can ignore that and try to force your way through. If you want a general idea of where you can go safely or a good spot to challenge yourself before the next Tower Boss, here is a general overview of each area’s level range.

Palworld map level zones: Average Pal strength and level cap in each region

Each area of Palworld’s map has a general level range that most Pals, enemies, and bosses tend to abide by. No hard level cap or progression blockers stop you from visiting any zone, but if you aren’t prepared, you will likely be respawning at your base without some of your valuable items.

As you travel through each area, you can generally get a feel for a biome’s difficulty by looking at the Pals spawning in the wild or the various enemy factions you might encounter. Alpha Pal Bosses might skew that number a little since they can be much stronger than anything else in the same zone, but those are outliers that you can simply avoid.

Most areas in the south are manageable early on. Image by Dot Esports

If you don’t plan on using the accompanying marked map we have provided, here is a general look at recommended level ranges for each part of the Palworld map. If a specific Great Eagle Statue location is listed, the recommended level range generally extends to the entire surrounding area.

Northern areas are where the levels spike across the board. Image by Dot Esports

Area: By Great Eagle Statue Recommended level range Plateau of Beginnings Level one to 15 Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway Beach Level one to 15 March and Eastern Wind Islands Level one to 15 Forgotten and Ice Wind Islands Level one to 15 Ancient Ritual Site Level 15 to 25 Sealed Realm of the Thunder Dragon Level 20 to 30 No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary Level 20 to 30 Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance Level 20 to 30 No Man’s Trail Level 30 to 40 Eternal Pyre Tower Entrance Level 30 to 40 PIDF Tower Entrance/Deep Sand Dunes Level 40+ Land of Absolute Zero Level 40+ No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary Level 40+ No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary Level 40+

These are only recommended levels. You can visit any area you want and attempt to grab some good loot or strong Pals early. But you need to bring some improved Pal Spheres if you want to get anything done.