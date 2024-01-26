Palworld boss list: Every Alpha Pal and Tower boss

When you get tired of hunting down Pals and upgrading your base in Palworld, you can head out into the world to defeat Alpha Pals and Tower bosses.

Recommended Videos

Alpha Pals are just like the Pals you encounter in the wild, and you can catch them, but they’re far more challenging to defeat. It’s definitely worth tracking them down and defeating them, particularly because not all Alpha Pals appear as regular versions.

Towers, on the other hand, are specific locations on the Palworld map where you can fight different bosses. You can find Towers in five different locations. Here’s our list of all Alpha Pal and Tower bosses in Palworld.

List of every Alpha Pal boss in Palworld

Alpha Pals appear in four different biomes—forest, snow, desert, and volcano. Most of them are located in the forest area. You can find Alpha Pals of different levels here, from level 11 to 47. Here are all the Alpha Pal bosses in Palword:

If you’re looking for more information about these bosses, I recommend you check out our Alpha Pal boss locations guide.

All Tower bosses in Palworld

There are five Towers in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Towers in Palworld, and each one has its own unique boss. You have to come well-prepared if you want to succeed, don’t take things lightly. Just like Alpha Pals, these bosses will truly test your skill. You can complete them alone if you outlevel them, but the best way is to assemble a team of three players, and venture together into the Towers. Palworld bosses respawn, and you can always come back one in-game day later if you want to challenge them again.

Here’s a list of all Tower bosses in Palworld:

Tower boss Coordinates Zoe and Grizzbolt 112, -434 Lily and Lyleen 185, 28 Axel and Orserk -588, -518 Marcus and Faleris 561, 334 Victor and Shadowbeak -149,445

If you’re looking for more details, check out our helpful guide on Tower locations in Palworld.