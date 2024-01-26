Palworld boss list: Every Alpha Pal and Tower boss

Take them all down!

An in game screenshot of a player riding a Chillet near a giant Alpha Pal in Palworld.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you get tired of hunting down Pals and upgrading your base in Palworld, you can head out into the world to defeat Alpha Pals and Tower bosses

Alpha Pals are just like the Pals you encounter in the wild, and you can catch them, but they’re far more challenging to defeat. It’s definitely worth tracking them down and defeating them, particularly because not all Alpha Pals appear as regular versions.

Towers, on the other hand, are specific locations on the Palworld map where you can fight different bosses. You can find Towers in five different locations. Here’s our list of all Alpha Pal and Tower bosses in Palworld.

List of every Alpha Pal boss in Palworld

Alpha Pals appear in four different biomes—forest, snow, desert, and volcano. Most of them are located in the forest area. You can find Alpha Pals of different levels here, from level 11 to 47. Here are all the Alpha Pal bosses in Palword:

Alpha BossCoordinates
Chillet171, -416
Gumoss-110, -628
Sweepa-228, -595
Penking113, -353
Grintale359, -245
Azurobe-23, -386
Nitewing-273, -69
Kingpaca47, -464
Katress241, -335
Felbat-408, -54
Quivern-258, -129
Bushi-119, -392
Fenglope-256, -457
Petallia-20, -226
Beakon-346, -254
Warsect160, -226
Elphidran45, -285
Broncherry Aqua-166, -447
Relaxaurus Lux-204, -347
Mossanda Lux442, -180
Univolt-123, -538
Elizabee20, -161
Lunaris-150, -660
Verdash286, 8
Vaelet129, -52
Mammorest176, -474
Sibelyx251, 72
Jormuntide-176, -272
Anubis-134, -95
Menasting513, 100
Suzaku403, 254
Dinossom Lux349, 533
Paladius443, 676
Necromus443, 676
Ice Kingpaca-235, 474
Lyleen Noct-163, 339
Frostallion-354, 499
Astegon-615, -426
Blazamut-442, -559
Jetragon-784, -319

If you’re looking for more information about these bosses, I recommend you check out our Alpha Pal boss locations guide.

All Tower bosses in Palworld

A screenshot of the player character in Palworld staring at the Tower of the Brothers of the Eternal Pyre.
There are five Towers in Palworld. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five Towers in Palworld, and each one has its own unique boss. You have to come well-prepared if you want to succeed, don’t take things lightly. Just like Alpha Pals, these bosses will truly test your skill. You can complete them alone if you outlevel them, but the best way is to assemble a team of three players, and venture together into the Towers. Palworld bosses respawn, and you can always come back one in-game day later if you want to challenge them again.

Here’s a list of all Tower bosses in Palworld:

Tower bossCoordinates
Zoe and Grizzbolt112, -434
Lily and Lyleen185, 28
Axel and Orserk-588, -518
Marcus and Faleris561, 334
Victor and Shadowbeak-149,445

If you’re looking for more details, check out our helpful guide on Tower locations in Palworld.

