How to start a Raid in Palworld

Raids are a unique feature in Palworld that summon powerful Pals that are designed to challenge your skills, with rewards and other goodies up for grabs if you complete them. But to finish a Palworld Raid, you have to know how to start one.

Unlike Tower Bosses or World Bosses, Palworld uses a different encounter method for Raid Bosses—one that requires you to collect items and summon them yourself. To start a Raid, you need to scavenge the map for Slab Fragments for the specific Raid Boss you want to summon, which is just the first of several steps you need to go through.

How to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld, all steps explained

Raids can get hectic. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are four key steps to starting a Raid in Palworld: find Slab Fragments, combine them into a full Pal Slab, build a Summoning Alter, and, finally, summon the Raid Boss. All of these are easy to follow once you have the required material to get the job done.

Find Slab Fragments, such as Bellanoir Slab Fragments in Dungeons and Chests. Combine Slab Fragments at a workbench into a completed Pal’s Slab, like Bellanoir’s Slab. Unlock and build a Summoning Alter. Use the Pal’s Slab at the Summoning Alter to begin the Raid.

Fragments are in this time of year. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finding Slab Fragments is the most difficult part of this task since you need to find four of a Slab Fragment type that mentions the same Pal, either by clearing Dungeons or hunting for rare chests. Once you have four of them, you can combine them to create a Slab named after the Pal, which is the key to summoning them at a Summoning Alter.

The Summoning Alter is a structure you can unlock on the Technology tree and build in your base. It’s also the location where the Raid Boss will spawn once you use the Slab near it, so be wary because placing it in the wrong spot could instantly destroy your base.

Be careful where you summon! It is recommended that you clear an area before building a Summoning Alter to avoid the structure or Raid Boss destroying parts of your base when you complete a summon.

Read it and weep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you summon the Raid Boss, you can use every tool, and Pal, in your arsenal to take it down—including the Pals in your base. You can’t catch Raid Bosses but, once you clear the Raid, you’ll get a number of rare rewards, like Ancient Civilization Cores.

