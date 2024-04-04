How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld

Palworld lets players build up an arsenal of tools and weapons using everything from sticks and stones to technology that seems futuristic. One essential piece to your ever expanding lineup are Ancient Civilization Cores, which fuel some of the biggest technological advancements.

Recommended Videos

Throughout your Palworld journey you will unlock new parts of a Technology tree as you level up, with special tools and structures locked behind Ancient Technology Points. Now, as Raid Bosses become a key part of the game, Pocketpair has introduced another resource—Ancient Civilization Cores. These cores are used to craft several items that will give your character and base additional firepower, though you might have some trouble tracking them down at first.

Where to find Palworld Ancient Civilization Cores

Since Ancient Civilization Cores were added in the same update as Raid Bosses, the main way to collect them in Palworld is through clearing Raids. As of now, that is the only way we know of to collect this resource.

Behold! A cube! Screenshot via Dot Esports

You will need Ancient Civilization Cores to craft some of the game’s most advanced items, like the Ability Googles that let you see a Pal’s stats in the wild or the Electric Egg Incubator, which automatically adjusts its temperature for the Egg inside.

Ancient Civilization Cores are different from Ancient Civilization Parts, which are used in other recipes for items such as the Ring of Mercy or Homeward Thundercloud. Both play an important role in upgrading your base and arsenal of weapons as you level up, however.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more