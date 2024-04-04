Category:
Palworld

How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld

These ancient people hid their stuff well.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 06:54 am
A shot of a Palpad on a beach of Palworld, with a red-haired individual looking at it.
Image via Pocketpair

Palworld lets players build up an arsenal of tools and weapons using everything from sticks and stones to technology that seems futuristic. One essential piece to your ever expanding lineup are Ancient Civilization Cores, which fuel some of the biggest technological advancements.

Throughout your Palworld journey you will unlock new parts of a Technology tree as you level up, with special tools and structures locked behind Ancient Technology Points. Now, as Raid Bosses become a key part of the game, Pocketpair has introduced another resource—Ancient Civilization Cores. These cores are used to craft several items that will give your character and base additional firepower, though you might have some trouble tracking them down at first. 

Where to find Palworld Ancient Civilization Cores

Since Ancient Civilization Cores were added in the same update as Raid Bosses, the main way to collect them in Palworld is through clearing Raids. As of now, that is the only way we know of to collect this resource. 

Ancient Civilization Cores in a Palworld inventory.
Behold! A cube! Screenshot via Dot Esports

You will need Ancient Civilization Cores to craft some of the game’s most advanced items, like the Ability Googles that let you see a Pal’s stats in the wild or the Electric Egg Incubator, which automatically adjusts its temperature for the Egg inside. 

Ancient Civilization Cores are different from Ancient Civilization Parts, which are used in other recipes for items such as the Ring of Mercy or Homeward Thundercloud. Both play an important role in upgrading your base and arsenal of weapons as you level up, however.

related content
Read Article How to make an Ore Mining Site in Palworld
Palworld: Player standing in front of a Ore Mine
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to make an Ore Mining Site in Palworld
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 4, 2024
Read Article How to get Training Manuals in Palworld
player riding pal in palworld
Category: Palworld
Palworld
How to get Training Manuals in Palworld
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 4, 2024
Read Article Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
The player character in Palworld on top of a mountain looking down to smaller islands.
Category: Palworld
Palworld
Palworld Technology and Ancient Technology tree: Every unlockable item
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 4, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.